Eds: The Wisconsin editorial roundup will not move this week due to a lack of editorials of state-wide interest. We will resume the roundup at its normal time on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.
Trump valet pleads not guilty in classified documents case; property manager's arraignment postponed
Donald Trump's valet pleaded not guilty on Thursday to new charges in the case accusing the ex-president of illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate while the property manager had his arraignment postponed because he still hasn't secured a Florida-based attorney.
Detroit police changing facial-recognition policy after pregnant woman says she was wrongly charged
The Detroit police chief said he's setting new policies on the use of facial-recognition technology after a woman who was eight months pregnant said she was wrongly charged with robbery and carjacking in a case that was ultimately dismissed by prosecutors.
Texas sheriff says 3 hog hunters from Florida died in an underground tank after their dog fell in
A Texas sheriff said Thursday that three hog hunters from Florida died in an underground tank filled with sewer gas after one of them apparently tried rescuing their dog after it fell into the hole, followed by the other two jumping in to save them.
Stock market today: Wall Street rises with hopes that inflation will keep cooling
Stocks are rising Thursday as Wall Street lets out a bit of an exhale following the latest update on inflation across the U.S.
A billion-dollar coastal project begins in Louisiana. Will it work as sea levels rise?
Nearly $3 billion in settlement money from the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster that devastated the Gulf Coast and killed hundreds of thousands of marine animals is now funding a massive ecosystem restoration in southeastern Louisiana's Plaquemines Parish.