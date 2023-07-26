Eds: The Wisconsin editorial roundup will not move this week due to a lack of editorials of state-wide interest. We will resume the roundup at its normal time on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.
The AP
Sports
Trainer of champion Maximum Security gets 4 years in prison in racehorse-drugging scheme
The trainer of racehorse champion Maximum Security was sentenced to four years in prison on Wednesday for his role in a widespread international scheme to drug horses to make them race faster.
Nation
Russian fighter jet strikes another American drone over Syria in the sixth incident this month
A Russian fighter jet fired flares and struck another U.S. drone over Syrian airspace on Wednesday, the White House said, in a continued string of harassing maneuvers that have ratcheted up tensions between the global powers.
Nation
Michael Jackson's employees were not legally obligated to prevent sex abuse, lawyer argues in court
Workers for corporations owned by Michael Jackson had no legal obligation to protect children from the pop star, an attorney told an appeals court Wednesday.
Nation
Q&A: John Wilson exploits what other filmmakers try to hide in final season of 'How To'
As John Wilson gears up to premiere the third and final season of his cult documentary series, ''How To With John Wilson,'' the filmmaker reflected on how a video camera changes people's behavior — and how he exploits that for his show.
Nation
3 US Marines found at North Carolina gas station died of carbon monoxide poisoning, officials say
Three U.S. Marines found unresponsive in a car at a North Carolina gas station died of carbon monoxide poisoning, the local sheriff's office said Wednesday.