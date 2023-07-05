Eds: The Wisconsin editorial roundup will not move this week due to a lack of editorials of state-wide interest. We will resume the roundup at its normal time on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
Minneapolis Disturbances involving fireworks aimed at people and gunfire erupt in Mpls. as July 4 ended
In Trump case, Justice Dept. unseals previously blacked-out portions from search warrant application
The Justice Department on Wednesday disclosed some of the previously blacked-out portions of a warrant application it submitted last year to gain authorization to search former President Donald Trump's Florida property for classified documents.
Connecticut lawmaker attacked after Muslim service says she sustained multiple physical injuries
A Connecticut state legislator who was attacked last month as she left a Muslim prayer service made her first public comments about the incident on Wednesday, saying she sustained multiple physical injuries from what she described as an attempted sexual assault and violent physical assault.
Yankees pitcher Cordero is suspended for the rest of the season under MLB's domestic violence policy
Yankees pitcher Jimmy Cordero was suspended for the rest of the season by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred on Wednesday for violating the sport's domestic violence policy.
Norfolk Southern says other companies should share blame in fiery Ohio derailment
Norfolk Southern says the owner of the rail car that caused the fiery Ohio derailment in February failed to properly maintain it in the years before the crash, and the railroad wants to make sure that company and the owners of the other cars involved help pay for the costs.
Toby Keith's shows at his Oklahoma music venue mark return to stage after revealing cancer diagnosis
Country music star Toby Keith was back on stage over the Fourth of July weekend with his first shows since revealing last summer that he had been fighting stomach cancer.