Eds: The Wiconsin editorial roundup will not move this week due to a lack of editorials of state-wide interest. We will resume the roundup at its normal time on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.
The AP
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Man accused of chewing off man's ear said victim was a robot
A man accused of chewing off the ear of a 78-year-old man on a light-rail train platform near Portland, Oregon, told detectives he thought the victim was a robot trying to kill him, police said.
Nation
Kentucky gov touts economy, resilience after tragedies
Heading into a tough election year, Gov. Andy Beshear asserted Wednesday evening that Kentucky's future is "brighter than it's ever been," and touted a record of economic development and resilience to make his case.
Nation
Evacuations ordered as California braces for rain, floods
As a huge storm approached California on Wednesday, officials began ordering evacuations in a high-risk coastal area where mudslides killed 23 people in 2018, while residents elsewhere in the state scrambled to find sandbags, and braced themselves for flooding and power outages.
Sports
Iraq to host soccer's Gulf Cup for the first time since 1979
After decades of war, invasions and instability, Iraq hosts the eight-nation Gulf Cup starting on Friday for the first time since 1979. For the country's soccer officials and government, success off the field will be a bigger prize than success on it.
Business
Best of CES 2023: Wireless TV, delivery robots and in-car VR
Tech companies of all sizes are showing off their latest products at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics show.