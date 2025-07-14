Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:
___
July 11
The Washington Post says the costs of Trump's tariffs have become more clear
To many Americans, President Donald Trump's tariffs might seem costless. That's because it takes time for them to ripple through the economy. This was the week that the tariff illusion began to evaporate, with new data suggesting that American businesses are starting to feel the pain.
Sure, Trump calmed some nerves by extending a July 9 deadline for countries to seek trade deals with the United States or face steep tariffs on their goods. (They now have until Aug. 1 to come to the table.) But Trump's announcement did not relieve the blanket 10 percent tariff he had already imposed or specific U.S. levies on goods such as steel. On Thursday, the president suggested to NBC's Kristen Welker that he will raise this universal tariff rate to 15 or 20 percent, even as he dismissed comments from the CEO of toymaker Hasbro that tariffs' delayed effects could raise industry prices later this year.
Just the existing baseline tariffs represent a huge shift in American trade policy, and data released this month suggest that they're starting to take a toll on the economy. Costs for imported ''inputs'' — goods that American businesses use to make finished products — are a leading indicator of consumer price hikes to come, and they are soaring. These are the raw materials, parts and components that companies assemble into cars, homes and refrigerators.
On average, prices for imported steel and aluminum increased almost 30 percent between January and May. Roughly half of all aluminum and a quarter of all steel in the United States is imported. Prices for other inputs, including textiles, leather, and rubber and plastics, have also increased substantially.