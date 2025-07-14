Editorial Roundup: United States

Sure, Trump calmed some nerves by extending a July 9 deadline for countries to seek trade deals with the United States or face steep tariffs on their goods. (They now have until Aug. 1 to come to the table.) But Trump's announcement did not relieve the blanket 10 percent tariff he had already imposed or specific U.S. levies on goods such as steel. On Thursday, the president suggested to NBC's Kristen Welker that he will raise this universal tariff rate to 15 or 20 percent, even as he dismissed comments from the CEO of toymaker Hasbro that tariffs' delayed effects could raise industry prices later this year.