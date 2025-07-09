Editorial Roundup: United States

The best-case scenario is that economic conditions suddenly and sharply improve, ameliorating the effects of even Republicans' monumental degree of irresponsibility. If, say, artificial intelligence drives an efficiency boom that raises incomes and tax receipts without boosting federal spending — growth and federal outlays often rise in tandem — America's fiscal picture would look better. Markets, though, don't appear to be counting on this.
In the worst case, rising debt could trigger a downward spiral. As investors grow nervous about the United States' ability to cover its obligations, they demand higher interest rates when lending to the government to offset that extra risk. But those higher rates in turn increase interest payments, which make the debt even harder to service, deepening anxiety and driving rates higher still.
When interest payments consume a larger share of the federal budget, there's less room for everything else — from Social Security to defense to infrastructure. Higher Treasury rates mean household borrowing becomes costlier, too. Mortgage rates climb, and businesses have a tougher time securing bank loans.
For now, America benefits from the dollar's status as the world's reserve currency, which means global central banks and investors continue to demand dollars to conduct trade and, as such, hold reserves. That privilege gives the U.S. more leeway to borrow than other countries.
If neither the best nor the worst case occurs, more debt would still make government borrowing costlier, which would add stress to an already vulnerable Treasury market. The next time there's a shock to the economy, jittery investors could sell Treasurys faster than the market could absorb, forcing the Federal Reserve to step in and buy them up.
That's what happened in March 2020. When the coronavirus pandemic hit, foreign central banks, hedge funds and other large investors rushed to sell Treasurys to raise cash, overwhelming the dealer banks, such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, that would typically absorb those sales. The Fed, attempting to contain the damage, ended up purchasing billions of dollars in Treasurys to restore market functioning. If the Fed hadn't done this, the Treasury market could have frozen entirely, cutting off the flow of credit across the economy and potentially triggering mass foreclosures, defaults and bank failures.