Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:
___
June 27
The New York Times say the rising national debt is already troublesome
The rise of the federal debt over the past two decades has prompted countless warnings that the United States is approaching a fiscal reckoning, a day when the government won't be able to drink all it wants from the fountain of easy money.
The more immediate danger is that the fountain keeps flowing.
The fear of a future crisis is distracting attention from the problems that the government's dependence on debt is already causing. We, the people, are spending a staggering amount of money each year to borrow money. The interest payments on the federal debt now exceed the government's spending on the military. They are roughly equal to the annual cost of Medicare. The sum is more than the government spends on anything except Social Security.
President Trump's ''Big Beautiful Bill'' would deepen this profligacy, repeating the mistakes of the 2017 legislation on which it is based. Once again, Republicans are proposing to reduce taxation. Once again, they are proposing to force the government to borrow more to pay its bills. Once again, federal spending on interest payments would rise — and money spent on interest is money that can't be spent on other things.