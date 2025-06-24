Editorial Roundup: United States

Pot, meet kettle. Mr Trump is a creature of impulse, eager for quick results and lavish praise, reacting to the latest talking head and the last person to speak to him – among them, on Tuesday, Vladimir Putin, though the US president said he had declined Moscow's help with Iran. He also posted that it was his ''great honour'' to make it possible for China to still buy oil from Iran. His focus on Moscow and Beijing is one constant in what one might generously describe as his foreign policy. But even the knowns – support for Israel, a desire to keep inflation down and avoid foreign quagmires, the longing for a Nobel peace prize – are buffeted by events and the president's magnetic attraction to whatever looks like it might bring glory.