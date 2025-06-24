Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:
June 24
The Washington Post on the Big Beautiful Bill and Obamacare
Republicans in Congress have dropped the mantra to ''repeal and replace'' Obamacare that they repeated so often during President Donald Trump's first term. This time, their ''big beautiful bill'' would instead undermine the Affordable Care Act in subtle ways.
The legislation would erect multiple barriers to receiving the subsidized ACA coverage at the law's core. It would shorten enrollment periods, restrict access for many immigrants living legally in the country and add burdensome paperwork that would make it hard for people to remain on the plans they already have.
Take, for example, the bill's provision to end automatic re-enrollment in ACA insurance plans. In 2025, nearly 11 million people who bought policies on the state exchanges — about half of all enrollees — were automatically re-enrolled, a practice that is typical across the health insurance industry. The Congressional Budget Office projects that eliminating this for the ACA would result in 700,000 people becoming uninsured by 2034.
The bill also would add a stricter eligibility verification process, requiring beneficiaries to gather documents every year to prove that they remain eligible, based on their income, immigration status and more. Altogether, the CBO estimates, this new red tape would cause more than 3 million people to lose their health insurance.