Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:
May 23
The Washington Post says Trump should work with the Senate on tax bill
In the past week, as never before, President Donald Trump showed mastery of the legislative process. On Tuesday, when his gargantuan tax bill was stalled, he went to Capitol Hill to deliver a double-barreled message. To the fiscal hawks, he said not to ''f--- around with Medicaid.'' To blue-state Republicans, he warned against holding out for further increases in caps on state and local tax (SALT) deductions.
Again and again, to advance his One Big Beautiful Bill, Trump capitalized on his acolytes' love and fear. Opposing the bill would be '' the ultimate betrayal,'' the White House warned Wednesday morning, as Trump's political advisers threatened to work for primary challengers against anyone voting no. That afternoon, Trump invited on-the-fence members of the Freedom Caucus to the White House. One of them, Eric Burlison (Missouri), said afterward that ''it was amazing to see him in action.''
Burlison wound up supporting the bill. So did all but three House Republicans. It passed by one vote on Thursday morning.
This does nothing to alter the fact that the legislation, as it stands, would drastically enlarge America's already enormous debt to 129 percentof gross domestic product, and that this would be disastrous for the economy and the dollar. Nevertheless, it is worth noting that Trump, when pressed, is able to act via Congress rather than executive order. He should endeavor to choose this path more often.