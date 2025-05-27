Editorial Roundup: United States

The hard, sometimes dirty work of legislating might not be the easiest way to govern, but it is the most legitimate. Executive orders can be easily rescinded by future presidents or overturned by the courts. Laws are far more likely to endure. And the horse trading that's required to secure majorities ensures that policy reflects the broadest possible array of interests. Because all members of the House must stand for reelection every other year, they are more directly accountable to the people for votes they take than a president is — especially a president who will never again appear on a ballot.