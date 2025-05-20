Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:
May 17
The Washington Post on Donald Trump's unorthodox diplomacy
''I can settle anything,'' Donald Trump declared Thursday in Qatar. He was talking about the conflict between India and Pakistan. But his boast alluded to other global flash points, from the war in Ukraine to the conflict in Gaza to America's dispute with Iran over its nuclear ambitions.During a week of overseas diplomacy, the president made good progress on Iran and Syria and secured a series of commercial deals and investments. But his unconventional style was unable to bring Gaza or Ukraine closer to peace.
Trump's unswerving faith in his own abilities as a master dealmaker was on display during the first extended overseas foray of his second term — to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. At home, the trip might have been largely overshadowed by the Qatari government's offer to gift Trump a luxury Boeing 747 to use as Air Force One. But the week nonetheless showcased the possibilities in Trump's improvisational approach to diplomacy.
Coming after a ceasefire that averted an escalating clash between nuclear neighbors India and Pakistan — a pause for which Trump claimed credit (though India denied it) — his Middle East trip focused on securing commercial deals and investment. Plenty of deals were made, including Qatar's commitment to buy 160 new Boeing jets, a pledge from gulf nations to finance data centers for artificial intelligence, and sales of more advanced semiconductor chips to help make the Middle East an AI powerhouse.
There were also positive diplomatic shifts. Trump announced that the United States would lift all economic sanctions on Syria. This is a laudable move; the sanctions had been strangling the country's economy, making it harder for interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa to consolidate power after the December ouster of longtime dictator Bashar al-Assad. Trump even met with Sharaa, a man who was once considered a terrorist with links to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State. Trump called him a ''young, attractive guy.''