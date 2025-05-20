Editorial Roundup: United States

Mr Zelenskyy was deft in portraying the Russian leader's non-attendance as ''disrespect for Trump''. There is evidence of some frustration with Moscow in Washington. JD Vance said recently that it was ''asking for too much'', and Mr Trump had previously suggested he was ''very angry, pissed off'' with Mr Putin. Lindsey Graham, a key Trump ally, says he has sufficient senatorial support to pass ''devastating'' new sanctions. But he described his bill as part of the president's arsenal, and Mr Trump is unlikely to unleash it. That said, Mr Putin will need to ensure he does not overplay his hand, given Mr Trump's unpredictability. And while Mr Putin may think spinning out the conflict is currently in Russia's interests, the war is not cost‑free for his country.