Editorial Roundup: United States

Last summer, Bezalel Smotrich, the far-right finance minister, remarked that it might be ''justified and moral'' to starve people if it brought home Israeli hostages seized in the Hamas atrocities of 7 October 2023, but that ''no one in the world will allow us''. Israel's defence minister, Israel Katz, said last month that its ''policy is clear: no humanitarian aid will enter Gaza''. The far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, insisted that ''there is no reason for a single gram of food or any aid to enter'' until hostages were freed. An aid ship destined for Gaza was attacked by drones and disabled on Friday. More than 52,000 people, mostly civilians, have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to its health authorities. Unicef says they include 15,000 children, with hundreds of deaths since the new Israeli offensive began in March. But withholding food kills just as bombs do. Farmland is devastated. Flour is said to cost 30 times more than before the war. Aid warehouses are empty. UN World Food Programme bakeries closed a month ago when supplies ran out; essential community kitchens are now following.