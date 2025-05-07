Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:
May 6
The New York Times on Trump's comments about a possible third presidential term
When Republicans took control of Congress in 1947, they were still angry that President Franklin D. Roosevelt had won a fourth term in 1944, and they set out to pass a constitutional amendment to limit future presidents to two terms. John Jennings, Republican of Tennessee, stood on the House floor and said a 22nd Amendment was necessary to prevent a dictator from taking over the country.
''Without such a limit on the number of terms a man may serve in the presidency, the time may come when a man of vaulting ambition becomes president,'' Mr. Jennings said on Feb. 6, 1947. Such a man, backed by a ''subservient Congress'' and a compliant Supreme Court, could ''sweep aside and overthrow the safeguards of the Constitution,'' he said. Without such a law, a president could use the office's great powers to tilt the political system in his favor and win repeated re-election. Eventually, that president could come to resemble a king, effectively unbound by the Constitution's checks and balances.
In the decades after the country ratified the 22nd Amendment in 1951, members of both parties occasionally chafed against its restrictions, but no sitting president openly talked about evading it — until recently. Mr. Jennings's warning on the House floor now looks prophetic: President Trump is a man of vaulting ambition. Congress is largely subservient to his agenda. And he keeps mentioning the idea of a third term.
''I suspect I won't be running again unless you say, ‘He's so good, we've got to figure something else out,''' he said shortly after being re-elected last November. Though Republicans in the room chuckled at the time, he said in March that he was ''not joking'' and that ''there are methods which you could do it.''