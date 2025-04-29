Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:
___
April 29
The Washington Post says ''this time'' the US should stop a genocide
This month marked a grim milestone for Sudan, the unfortunate African country suffering what is considered the world's worst humanitarian crisis. On April 15, the country's brutal civil war entered its third bloody year, with an estimated 150,000 people killed, about 12 million displaced and no settlement in sight.
The next day, the State Department for the first time characterized the atrocities being committed in Sudan's western Darfur region as a genocide, citing the systematic killings of men and boys and the sexual violence against women and girls from the Masalit community. The U.S. statement named the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, or RSF, which has been locked in a battle with the Sudanese armed forces, as the perpetrator of the ethnic cleansing. The Biden administration had earlier also named the RSF as responsible for genocide.
Declaring an ongoing genocide is one thing. Doing something immediately to alleviate it is more important. The United States and the world must not fail to act.
The State Department's declaration happened to come on the eve of the anniversary of another mass atrocity. Fifty years ago, on April 17, 1975, the Khmer Rouge seized control of the Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh, and launched a fanatical experiment to remake society through the systematic extermination of professionals, businesspeople, intellectuals and ethnic minorities. Up to 3 million people perished from summary executions, forced labor and starvation in the nearly four years of genocide that ensued. This horror, too, took place amid global indifference.