Editorial Roundup: United States

° Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia is an immigrant from El Salvador who entered the United States illegally. But in 2019, a federal immigration judge barred his removal to El Salvador on the ground that he had a credible fear of persecution there. Nevertheless, alleging that he is a member of the violent gang MS-13, federal agents arrested him in Maryland last month and sent him to El Salvador where he is now imprisoned in a notoriously brutal prison. Yet Abrego Garcia, a 29-year-old father of three, has no criminal record in the United States, and the government has yet to produce evidence that he belongs to MS-13. It has also acknowledged that sending him to El Salvador was an administrative mistake. Federal courts, including the Supreme Court, have found that his removal was improper and that the US should ''facilitate'' his return. Yet the Trump administration says the matter is out of its hands, though it has not bothered to request his return from El Salvador, whose president is a close ally of Trump.