Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:
___
April 18
The Washington Post says to keep working toward peace in Ukraine
It's been only about nine weeks since President Donald Trump began his stunning pivot toward Moscow, reversing the U.S. policy of support for Ukraine as the victim of Russian aggression, and upending America's policy alignment with Europe.
This turn of events began on Feb. 12, when Trump held a lengthy phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, ending a three-year freeze in high-level contacts between Washington and Moscow. This was followed by an extraordinary meeting in Saudi Arabia between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. They discussed future economic ties and eventually restoring diplomatic relations. Trump's lead negotiator, Steve Witkoff, hasmet with Putin three times.
In a series of concessions perhaps meant to induce Putin to agree to a peace deal, Trump had the United States vote alongside Russia against a United Nations resolution naming Russia as the war's aggressor. The U.S. president ordered a halt to offensive cyber operations against Russia. He stopped U.S. funding for a three-year project to trace the thousands of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, and he withdrew U.S. cooperation with the International Criminal Court that indicted Putin related to the kidnappings. To top it off, Trump slashed funding for the U.S. Agency for International Development — which funds many small, independent Russian and Ukrainian media outlets — and pushed to eliminate Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.
Meanwhile, Trump has effectively thrown Ukraine under the bus. He has ruled out Ukrainian membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. He has refused to commit to any security guarantees for Ukraine, even as he pressures Kyiv to agree to a lopsided deal to surrender part of its future oil, gas and mineral wealth to the U.S. And he has berated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a ''dictator'' and blamed him for starting the war.