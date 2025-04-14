Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:
April 10
The Washington Post says anti-DEI policies take power away from local schools
During her confirmation hearing to become education secretary, Linda McMahon promised she would work to ''send education back to the states.'' Already, she is doing the opposite.
Last week, McMahon's department issued an ultimatum to state education officials: Certify within 10 days that their school districts have eliminated all diversity, equity and inclusion programs or lose education funding from Washington. This is a straightforward assault on the federalist nature of the U.S. education system.
McMahon's threat attempts to create an atmosphere of fear within local schools. Some state officials, including those in New York, have said they won't comply. But many low-income schools that rely on Title I funding — and disproportionately educate students of color — might understandably go out of their way to avoid a collision with federal officials. The danger is that programs to recruit Black teachers for inner-city schools, for example, will be cut or that instruction on slavery or other complicated aspects of U.S. history will be considered too risky to continue.
The administration's directive leans heavily on Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which protects students from discrimination based on race, color or national origin, as well as on the Supreme Court's ruling in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard, which bars schools from using race as a criterion for admissions. The administration argues that, together, these benchmarks authorize the Education Department to police '' DEI practices '' that it believes privilege disadvantaged students.