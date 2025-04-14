Editorial Roundup: United States

U.S. district court judges in Washington and Maryland attempted to resist our tumble into a Kafkaesque nightmare. On Monday, however, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump can go ahead with deporting Venezuelan immigrants under the 18th-century Alien Enemies Act. At least the justices decided that the men can challenge their deportations in court. But only in Texas, where they were last detained. It just so happens federal courts here are under the jurisdiction of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which is so far to the right that their rulings exasperate even the conservative majority on the Supreme Court. A federal judge in Brownsville has moved to block the removal of any Venezuelans held at the El Valle Detention Center