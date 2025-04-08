Editorial Roundup: United States

Even so, Israel's killing of 15 Palestinian paramedics and rescue workers is particularly chilling. Though they died on 23 March, it took days for Israel to grant access to the site, the UN said. Another man was last seen in Israeli custody. Two grounds for seeing this not only as tragic but as a war crime stand out. The first is that the UN says the men were shot ''one by one'', and a forensic expert said that preliminary evidence ''suggests they were executed, not from a distant range'', given the ''specific and intentional'' locations of bullet wounds. Two witnesses said some of the bodies had their hands or legs tied. Prisoners are protected by the Geneva conventions. The second is that medics also enjoy specific protections.