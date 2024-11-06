Editorial Roundup: United States

Mr. Trump has demonstrated that he lacks the character, temperament and commitment to the Constitution necessary to be trusted with the power and responsibility of the presidency. He was impeached twice in his first term for actions in flagrant defiance of his duties. He was criminally indicted on felony charges related to his efforts to overturn the election. Yet many of the former president's worst instincts never came to pass in his previous administration. That's not because he moderated those instincts once in power, as some of his reluctant supporters now suggest. The most important factor limiting the damage done by Mr. Trump's urges has always been others stepping in to stop him, from his own appointees to members of the House and the Senate.