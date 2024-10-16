Editorial Roundup: United States

Only four years ago, when the World Jewish Congress honoured Mr Guterres, it described him as ''the voice of fairness and equity that the state of Israel and the Jewish people have been hoping for at the United Nations for a long, long time''. His remark that the Hamas atrocities of 7 October ''did not happen in a vacuum'', made as he condemned them, provoked anger in Israel. But the government also knew that its all-out assault on Gaza would inevitably bring intense criticism at the UN. Its attacks upon the institution, and the man who represents it, have sought to undercut and delegitimise the censure.