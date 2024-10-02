Editorial Roundup: United States

Israel wants its citizens to be able to return to their homes in the north. Many more Lebanese citizens are displaced, and Israel has launched four times as many attacks on Hezbollah as vice versa in recent months. But Hezbollah still has tens of thousands of fighters and a large arsenal. When Iran launched its first direct attack on Israel this spring, Arab states helped Israel to see off the drones and missiles. It can't expect that again. And Tehran may see accelerating its nuclear programme as the key to future security – though that would itself increase the risk of a big Israeli attack.