Editorial Roundup: United States

Consider where Harris and the country stand at this moment in time. We are a century past the ratification of a woman's right to vote and 150 years past the 15th Amendment, which guaranteed that no one could be denied the right to vote based on race. (Although it would take the Voting Rights Act in 1965 to get that enforced.) Yet, a mere two years ago, women lost the constitutional right to control their own bodies and now face an onslaught of regressive laws that treat them as incubators. Soon, this particular woman might be in control of the entire nation. How righteous would that be?