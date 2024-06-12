Minneapolis Star Tribune. June 7, 2024.

Editorial: A heads-up for those with MNCare

Monthly bills were paused during the pandemic but are resuming for about 46,000 enrollees. Timely payment is important to prevent coverage loss.

Those relying on MinnesotaCare, the state's pioneering health insurance program, should closely watch their mailbox this month to see if they're among the thousands of enrollees across the state who need to start paying the program's modest monthly premiums again.

MinnesotaCare serves an important niche, providing coverage to those who earn too much to be eligible for traditional medical assistance but not enough to comfortably afford the cost of private health insurance. About 102,000 people are enrolled.

Normally, enrollees who can afford to do so are expected to pay monthly premiums, which currently range from $4 to $28 a month, to help offset the program's cost. During the COVID-19 pandemic, these monthly bills were paused as part of the nation's public health response. It was a sensible, compassionate move, one that ensured people affected by layoffs or other economic upheaval could continue to access medical care during this public health crisis.

But the end of the COVID emergency means a return to normal operations for public health programs. That means monthly premiums are resuming for some, though not all, MinnesotaCare participants — generally, those with incomes 160% or above of the federal poverty level (with some exceptions). It's an important public health message, one that merits amplification in these pages and elsewhere to raise awareness and prevent coverage gaps if the bill goes unpaid.

This week, the state Department of Human Services (DHS) estimated that about 46,000 MinnesotaCare enrollees will be affected by the change and need to start paying monthly premiums again. The bills will come by mail from the DHS and are on their way. With enrollees ''out of practice'' at making these payments, DHS officials are working hard to communicate this change and note the importance of making payments in a timely fashion.

''Enrollees must pay their premiums by the due date to avoid losing coverage,'' the agency said in a statement. At the same time, officials also note there will be a ''grace month'' of coverage as this change rolls out for enrollees who fail to pay.

Those who lose their coverage can re-enroll in MinnesotaCare, but they have to pay the past-due premium and a premium for the future month of coverage, DHS officials note.

DHS Assistant Commissioner John Connolly noted that a customer service line is available for those with questions. Those numbers are 800-657-3672 or 651-297-3862. He also encouraged enrollees to reach out to ensure that their contact information is current so they don't miss the mailing.

Answers to common questions about the premiums restarting are available at tinyurl.com/mncarepremiuminfo. Minnesotans who want to estimate what their premium will be based on their income can also go to tinyurl.com/mncarepremiumestimator.

___

Mankato Free Press. June 5, 2024.

Editorial: Trooper shooting charges rightly dismissed

The circumstances surrounding the dismissal of charges against state trooper Ryan Londregan in the shooting death of Ricky Cobb II swelled far beyond an orderly legal action and into a rhetorical battle resembling something on the level of the ultimate fighting channel.

We agree the decision to drop the charges was the correct one, but the animosity between prosecutors and defense attorneys and the out-of-bounds criticism of Gov. Tim Walz by the county attorney damaged the credibility of the legal and justice systems.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarity criticized Walz saying his earlier concerns and criticism about the case were because she was a ''queer woman.'' Walz immediately rejected the out-of-line assertion. Several prominent DFLers backed Walz as did LGBTQ+ advocacy groups. It's troubling that a county attorney would unfairly politicize an important and serious case.

One can expect defense attorneys to also say and do anything to grab the limelight, but Peter Madel's religious profanity also did not add to the dignity of the proceedings or discussions. He said ''It's about goddamn time'' for the dismissal.

Beyond the dustup that was uncalled for, the facts of the case seemed to become more clear to prosecutors after a special legal counsel filed a report saying that Londregan feared for his life because he thought Cobb was reaching for his service weapon. Madel argues Moriarity knew this detail long before the dropping of the case and accused her of being ''hell bent'' on prosecuting a police officer. Moriarity countered she was not aware this was going to be the main defense, and subsequently saw where the ambiguity of the reach issue was not provable beyond a reasonable doubt.

That seems like a thin excuse to us and doesn't align with the known facts. The charges should have never been brought. The case was sloppy legal work. Walz was right to threaten to take it away from Moriarity, as is his right.

The result of the case was the right one. How we got there couldn't be more wrong.

END