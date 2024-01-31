Minneapolis Star Tribune. January 29, 2024.

Editorial: Improve oversight of charter programs

More is needed to ensure schools are financially sound.

After an auditing firm that served dozens of Minnesota charter schools failed under a cloud of wrongdoing, many of the schools were left in the lurch. Lacking a financial adviser, some were unable to fulfill state-required reporting and auditing.

The end of St. Paul Paul-based Anton Group exacerbated an existing problem in Minnesota: a shortage of auditing firms that can handle school finances. Better oversight and financial training are needed to ensure that charter operations are being reviewed and evaluated properly. Ultimately, state-approved auditors should be required and supported.

Many charters have been started by groups with good ideas about education but little experience managing schools. Some have been taken advantage of by shady accountants or even their own board members. Enrollment and (often related) financial problems are the major reasons that charters have closed over the years.

To that end, according to a Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) official, the state plans to put more resources into assisting charters. MDE is looking at doing a ''deeper dive'' on the enrollment and financial issues as well as helping charters evaluate community needs to assess and better project enrollments.

Charter schools are independent public schools of choice for parents and students. They are run by boards of directors and must contract with a state-approved authorizer per state statutes. The idea was conceived in Minnesota, and the first charter schools in the nation opened here in 1992.

According to MDE, there were 180 charter programs in the state in 2023. About 68,000 students attended those schools, 55 of which are in greater Minnesota with the remaining majority located in the metro area.

Joey Cienian, executive director of the Minnesota Association of Charter Schools, told the Star Tribune that his organization is ''hearing about a lot of situations where schools have lost their auditors and can't find a new one.''

In 2023, an association survey showed that 29% of the state's charter schools had lost auditors, and some were still struggling to find a new one as the deadline for financial reports neared on Dec. 31, Cienian said. As a result of the shortage, he said, financial service costs have doubled or tripled for some charter schools.

MDE officials said 46 charter schools missed the 2023 reporting deadline, up from 41 last year. Spokesman Kevin Burns told an editorial writer that eight charters were in statutory operating debt last year and that three of those closed.

One of the three was the Legacy of Dr. Josie R. Johnson Montessori, a Minneapolis charter school that shut down earlier this month due to enrollment and financial trouble. It lost its auditor last year and did not submit audits for the past two years, according to the school's authorizer, Osprey Wilds.

''They were misled by their financial services provider into believing their audit was underway,'' said Erin Anderson, Osprey Wilds' director of charter school authorizing.

In another blow to a Twin Cities charter school, last month the Minnesota Attorney General's Office said that Burnsville charter school leaders needed to provide stronger oversight because of the questionable activities of a former executive director. An investigation by the AG found that a former director of Gateway STEM Academy violated his fiduciary duties by channeling school funds to companies owned or controlled by three of the school's directors or officers — including himself.

State Auditor Julie Blaha told a Star Tribune reporter that she'll ask the 2024 Minnesota Legislature to consider changing auditing requirements.

''I wouldn't propose cutting auditing requirements for charter schools, but we can look for other places where we can recalibrate so more resources are available,'' Blaha said. ''We aren't going to be able to hire our way out of this. We are going to have to change how we do that work.''

Strong accounting oversight is needed to help prevent the abuse of public funds — whether it's due to inexperience on the part of boards, intentional theft or lack of resources.

___

Mankato Free Press. January 26, 2024.

Editorial: Mental Health: Legislature needs to fix treatment funding

Kids needing mental health treatment in Minnesota wait for days in emergency rooms. When kids and adults do get care, the providers are paid about 74% of what the government would pay for Medicaid patients. Woefully inadequate.

A recent study examining the Minnesota mental health system shows it's significantly underfunded while demand is overwhelming providers and the result has been the long waits for therapy and costly emergency room visits. Children's Health in Minneapolis reported some 1,700 children admissions to emergency rooms for mental health concerns in 2018. That number has since nearly doubled, according to a report in the Star Tribune.

While the current rate from the Department of Human Services for residential substance abuse treatment is about $79.84 per day, the study recommended the level should be nearly triple that at $216.90. per day.

Minnesota's formula for reimbursement is not based on costs providers face or quality of care. It has been set arbitrarily, according to Kristy Graume with the Minnesota Department of Human Services, according to the Star Tribune report.

And there is no way the state can triple its reimbursement rate, given a budget that will be flat or possibly in deficit in the next two years, according to Rep. Mohamud Noor, DFL-Minneapolis, and chair of the House and Human Services Finance Committee.

''We will do everything in our ability and power to increase rates,'' he told the Star Tribune, adding: ''I don't want to disappoint anybody — we don't have any budget capacity to do the rate increases that were reflected in this study, but we'll keep working together.''

DHS experts say the state should adopt the Medicare formula for reimbursement, noting that the current state rates are unsustainable. The lack of funding leaves patients without treatment, and their care ends up being more costly as they end up in emergency rooms or jail.

Funding mental health care at reasonable rates for providers should be a top priority in the next legislative session. A Free Press in-depth report on mental health last year showed high demand for services locally and long wait times. It showed a state system of reimbursement fraught with delays and bottlenecks.

Some progress has been made. Last year, the Legislature boosted funding for mental health services, especially in schools. It approved establishment of the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota Center for Rural Behavioral Health at Minnesota State University. That institute will train mental health practitioners and provide mental health services.

But it's obvious more needs to be done. Tackling the reimbursement rate will not be an easy lift, and while funding may be tight, legislators should consider the costs, human and financial, that will be incurred by all if the system continues to fail patients who need help.

You can find mental health resources by Googling ''mental health resources + mankatofreepress.com '' or going to this site: https://www.mankatofreepress.com/news/local_news/mental-health-resources/article_4e4c0286-fb3f-11eb-8e4b-cf780c9a480d.html

For the nationwide 24 hour, 7 day a week mental health help line dial or text 988 or to chat go to 988lifeline.org/chat.

