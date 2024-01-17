Mankato Free Press. January 12, 2024.

Editorial: Public Safety: State's sensible gun laws draw praise, higher ranking

While it may not make tourism brochures just yet, new Minnesota gun laws have boosted the state's ranking in gun safety.

The DFL-controlled government last year passed a so called red flag law as well as expanded background checks and tougher sentences for illegal gun sales and other crimes.

The red flag law that allows a court to prevent people from buying a firearm or temporarily confiscating firearms from people considered a danger to themselves or others brought Minnesota in line with 20 other states, including conservative states like Indiana and Florida, according to a report in Minnesota Reformer.

Minnesota's red flag law restricts who can file the so called Extreme Risk Protection Orders to family, law enforcement, a city or county attorney, guardian and people in relationships with the threatening person. It also requires a hearing if the firearm is to be confiscated for more than 14 days after an emergency request is granted.

Gifford Law Center moved Minnesota up from a C+ grade to a B and from 18th to 15th in overall gun safety, citing the red flag law, the expanded background check law and investments in violence prevention programs. The Everytown for Gun Safety group also boosted Minnesota's ranking from 17th to 14th citing passage of the same laws.

The rankings are noteworthy, but the greater impact of the new laws will be a reduction in homicides, suicides and other gun violence. Everytown research has ranked every state on 50 gun law policies and compared it to the state's rate of gun violence. Minnesota's ranking shows it had a 53.5 ranking out of 100 on the policies with a below average gun death rate of 9.7 per 100,000 people.

Independent research by the RAND organization shows a correlation between restrictive laws on conceal and carry and safe storage laws in reducing gun deaths.

While the DFL in control of both houses of the Legislature and the governor's office finally brought these laws to pass, Republicans continued to vigorously oppose them.

We have long favored public safety laws that will reduce gun violence, as many polls show the public overwhelmingly also support laws like expanded background checks.

Minnesota Democrats overcame the longtime Republican blockade of these public safety laws and our state will be the better for it.

END