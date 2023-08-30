Minneapolis Star Tribune. August 23, 2023.

Editorial: Maintain values while collecting medical debt

Minnesota relies on nonprofit medical systems. Attorney General Keith Ellison is commendably scrutinizing debt collection. But medical providers' governing boards need to step up, too.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is commendably investigating a controversial health care practice — cutting off nonemergency outpatient care for patients behind on their bills — after a New York Times story spotlighted Allina Health's use of this debt collection strategy earlier this summer.

In June, the Star Tribune Editorial Board called for Ellison's office to scrutinize Allina's policy and answer a key question: How many other Minnesota health care systems do the same? Yes, patients need to pay their bills. At the same time, the state's reliance on nonprofit medical centers raises expectations about having robust assistance programs in place for those who need help, particularly those struggling with a serious illness.

Ellison's move, announced Friday, is timely, and the inclusion of other Minnesota health care systems is appropriate. Mayo Clinic and HealthPartners told an editorial writer in June that they have similar policies that put scheduling holds on some patients. They're likely not the only ones.

The Editorial Board notes with approval that Ellison's office will hold one of two public ''listening sessions'' on this issue in Rochester, the southeast Minnesota city that's home to the state's world-renowned medical center. That's logical, particularly after a disturbing story by the Rochester Post Bulletin in late 2022 alleged that the Mayo Clinic had sued patients who could have qualified for charity care over unpaid bills. Ellison's office launched an investigation of Mayo in the story's aftermath.

The Rochester listening session, to be held Sept. 12 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Rochester Community and Technical College, should shed further light on Mayo's practices, which is needed. The AG's first listening session was slated for Wednesday night in St. Paul.

But Ellison shouldn't bear sole responsibility for ensuring collection practices are both fair and compassionate. Those who serve on hospital systems' governance boards have that duty as well.

The state's pioneering '' Hospital Agreement ″ protects Minnesotans from unfair billing and collection practices. It also mandates that state hospitals provide reasonable payment options. Provisions in it clearly spell out boards' responsibilities, which include oversight of debt collection policies and a review of them ''at least one time per year.''

Because of these obligations, there should be ongoing reviews across the 128 nonprofits covered by Hospital Agreement to determine if patients have had any care suspended after falling behind on bills. If so, why did these individuals fall through the cracks of the institution's charity care programs?

On Wednesday, Allina admirably announced that it will permanently end its ''termination of care'' practice that generated the unflattering New York Times story. It had previously suspended the policy in June. ''We have determined there are opportunities to engage our clinical teams and technology differently to provide financial assistance resources for patients who need this support,'' the Twin Cities-based system said in a statement. ''We will formally transition away from our policy that interrupted the scheduling of non-emergency, outpatient clinic care.''

That is a compassionate fix, one that aligns with Minnesotans' expectations for nonprofit medical systems that enjoy substantial tax breaks in return for providing a community benefit. Mayo's Board of Trustees and other medical governance bodies should follow Allina's lead and take action if necessary to ensure these policies reflect a nonprofit's mission and values.

Those with medical billing concerns can learn more or share their experiences at the attorney general's Minnesota State Fair booth. Consumers can also reach the attorney general's office by phone at (651) 296-3353 or (800) 657-3787 or by going online and completing the Medical Billing and Health Care Access Community Input Form.

___

Mankato Free Press. August 27, 2023.

Editorial: Education: Test scores show pandemic effects remain

The social upheaval and disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic continues its ''long haul'' effect on the education of the state's children based on the recent number of students failing to meet reading and math basic skills with testing results that are 10% to 15% below the pre-pandemic level.

It's a grim reminder of the health and emotional costs of the pandemic and the isolation it required. It's also a reminder that much work remains to even get the state's children back to where they were a few years ago.

The Northwest Evaluation Association, an education policy group the creates Minnesota tests, estimated students would need four to five months of tutoring to get back to pre-pandemic levels in math and reading competency.

Seven of 17 regional school districts were below the already low state average in math proficiency at less than half of the students (45.5%) meeting the standard. Nine of 17 districts were below the state average in reading which was almost half statewide at 49.9%.

Minnesota Education Commissioner Willie Jett takes the right attitude, saying: ''We will not shy away from what the data are telling us. These results send a renewed sense of urgency and underscore the importance of key supports that are already underway.''

The department has provided a report card on each school that can be found at https://rc.education.mn.gov/. It shows test scores for the past five years, graduation rates and school attendance rates. Parents should use this to start discussions with administrators and teachers on how their schools will get better.

Jett and others point to recently passed school funding legislation that will provide schools and additional $2.3 billion, a 10% increase that amounts to a 2 to 4% increase per year in spending on the classroom. The Legislature also allocated $15 million to hire more school counselors and provided $700 million for special education.

Jett also notes schools will embark on a new strategy to teach reading and the state will support funding for the new science-based curriculum.

More money will help. Better strategies will help. More emotional support for students will be critical. But schools are not just about teachers and administrators. They're about parents and community support, and parenting will be critical to get students back to where they were and excel after that.

While the poor test scores are troubling, attendance rates are just as concerning. Statewide, only 70% of students attend school regularly, meaning 90% of the time. In the Mankato school district, the attendance rate is 57%.

Students can't learn if they're not present, and parents have the main responsibility to make sure their kids are in school.

The education funding critics will point to the test scores and argue even more money doesn't help, but that's narrow thinking. The pandemic foisted a burden on the normalcy of society so significant even billions more in spending cannot quickly resolve the damage done.

Be we must redouble our efforts to make sure the education of children takes precedence in all we do with the resources we have, and that everyone plays a role in making sure children get the education they need to live happy and productive lives. Our society depends on it.

END