Minneapolis Star Tribune. June 25, 2023.

Editorial: Smart teamwork protects access to cost-free preventive care

Minnesota Department of Commerce, legislators collaborated to prevent harm to patients and their pocketbooks from yet another Affordable Care Act legal

The latest legal challenge to the Affordable Care Act is a reminder that the tiresome political battle over the 2010 landmark health law often comes with collateral damage. Patients and their pocketbooks stand to lose if the Texas plaintiffs who filed Braidwood Management v. Becerra ultimately prove successful, with the case widely expected to wind up before the U.S. Supreme Court.

At issue is whether one of the ACA's most popular provisions — its requirement that health plans cover more than 100 recommended preventive services without copays, coinsurance and deductibles — is constitutional. A ruling by a Texas U.S. District Court judge already known for his dubious ACA jurisprudence doubts that it is, potentially limiting cost-free access to some types of this vital care for the millions who struggle with medical care's high cost.

Fortunately, smart teamwork by the state Department of Commerce and legislators this year created safeguards to protect as many Minnesotans as possible from surprise bills. Conscientious legislation passed this session requires insurers regulated by the state to continue providing ACA preventive care cost-free no matter the Texas case's outcome.

This is only a partial solution because roughly 18% of Minnesotans have health plans regulated by the state. Most big employer plans are under federal oversight. Nevertheless, the new measures are a pragmatic response to the uncertainties created by yet another imprudent attempt to weaken the ACA.

The new state-level protections also commendably make a pointed reference to providing cost-free access to medications (often called PrEP ) that are highly effective at preventing HIV infection during sex or injection drug use. HIV is the virus that can lead to AIDS. The Braidwood plaintiffs claimed that requiring PrEP violates their religious rights, and the judge agreed. The Minnesota reform helps ensure at-risk groups here won't be cut off from this critical treatment.

In May, a higher court issued an administrative stay following the Texas ruling, meaning the ACA's current requirements stay in place while the appeals play out. For now, consumers can continue to take advantage of the ACA's zero-cost access to care recommended by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) without worrying about a bill.

Preventive care includes screenings for cancer, high blood pressure, sexually transmitted diseases, osteoporosis, anxiety and depression, among others. The Braidwood decision doesn't jettison cost-free access to all preventive care. Instead, it strikes down no-cost coverage for services recommended or updated by the USPSTF after 2010, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation brief.

Significant USPSTF revisions since 2010 include expanding colon cancer screening to include adults ages 45 to 49. Lung cancer screening was also expanded. Another change: recommending medication for women age 35 and older who are at high risk of breast cancer. PrEP is another recommendation added during this time. All these could now be subject to cost-sharing, which may make them less accessible for people with high-deductible health plans or other financial pressures.

As the KFF brief notes, the ruling would ''effectively lock in place coverage requirements based on evidence from 13 years ago.'' A recent survey by the American Cancer Society's Cancer Action Network adds to concerns about the ruling's impact. A majority of cancer patients and survivors said they would be ''less likely to maintain preventive care, including recommended cancer screenings, if the mandate for full coverage is repealed.''

Minnesota Commerce Commissioner Grace Arnold and her team merit praise for tracking the case and then drafting the new state-level protections to protect patients. The new protections go into effect Aug. 1.

Arnold accurately called the protections ''common sense.'' She said the new state requirements shouldn't increase insurance costs because they keep current coverage requirements in place and thus are ''baked into'' existing premiums. Preventing more serious health conditions can also yield savings.

Arnold also urged employers to maintain cost protections in plans not regulated at the state level. Employers should hear her out. Minnesota should keep moving forward when it comes to health care despite the Texas-led attempt to go backward.

___

Mankato Free Press. June 21, 2023.

Editorial: Legislature Greater Minnesota fared well at Capitol

It's hard to say any one constituency in Minnesota was a ''loser'' in the distribution of a near $18 billion surplus. But one can always make a scorecard, and pundits and politicians are busy doing so.

We've seen few arguments that any one institution or one program was underfunded this year, although one can make the case that only half of the special education funding need was met by the 10% increase in K-12 budget. It's an example of an unfunded mandate by the federal government that has required schools to pay for special education when it was the federal government's responsibility.

Still, providing 50% of special education funding from the state should reduce the cost for all schools on special education wherever they are located.

That is an example that can be extended to many programs that saw an increase in funding. And because Greater Minnesota has a bigger aging population, more difficulty providing day care and generally lower wages, it benefits across the board on everything from local government aid, new public safety aid and human service funding.

The Minnesota chamber has criticized the 38% growth of state spending and $10 billion in new taxes over four years, but that money goes somewhere and it mostly goes back to the people in a lot of different ways, just not in big tax rebates.

The investments in child care are estimated to reduce childhood poverty by 33%. But it turns out rural counties have just as much, or more in some cases, childhood poverty than metro areas. Childhood poverty rates in Hennepin (13%) and Ramsey (20%) counties are dwarfed by childhood poverty in Cass (23%) and Hubbard (25%) counties.

Greater Minnesota schools are also more often challenged by funding than metro areas schools as they lose student numbers and population available to fund those schools at a greater rate than in growing metro areas.

Critics of the DFL increase in the gas tax say it will hurt Greater Minnesota more than the metro area because outstate workers drive farther to work. But how far one lives from work is a lifestyle choice, and one that can be changed without government restriction.

We've long argued road repair and expansion has been underfunded in the state even as MnDOT's own rating system showed a growing number of roads in ''poor'' condition.

Still, Greater Minnesota interest groups had to fight off what might be described as ''Twin Cities liberal'' proposals that would have changed environmental rules and thwarted economic development in outstate, according to a report in MinnPost. Bradley Peterson, executive director with the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities, said the group spent a lot of time fighting of metro-centric ideas that could have hampered development in Greater Minnesota, but that Gov. Tim Walz had worked to moderate many of those proposals.

Peterson praised the DFL for increases in funding for local government aid, again, something that had stagnated under past administrations.

The $300 million for nursing homes was a late addition to the Walz budget and Republicans deserve some credit for pushing it. But again, Walz changed course when he needed to and the money will go to many outstate nursing homes and save some from closing.

And finally, the $2.5 billion bonding bill funded scores of water treatment plants in small towns across the state, again, providing a benefit that would have been costly to small-town taxpayers had their own cities taken on the funding.

Minnesota State colleges and universities, which are mostly located in small towns or rural areas, got historic increases in funding. Tuition will be frozen for two years. New classroom buildings and labs are on the drawing board.

And there was no gridlock. Spicer City Administrator Jacob Kolander told MinnPost that small cities suffer more when nothing gets done. That may be the biggest lesson for Republicans in the future.

Greater Minnesota fared well under DFL control of the Legislature and the governor's office. It's hard to find a loser here.

