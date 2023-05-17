Minneapolis Star Tribune. May 13, 2023.

Editorial: Public safety bill brings gun reform to Minnesota at last

Red flag law and expanded background checks will make the state safer.

As it struggles to continue turning the corner on crime, Minnesota desperately needs a substantial infusion to its public safety efforts on all fronts, from crime prevention to enforcement of laws to the judiciary and corrections.

This year's public safety bill answers many of those needs. Well-balanced among prevention, enforcement and accountability, it features, most notably, sensible gun reforms that focus on expanding background checks — critical to determining those who should not have access to firearms — and a red-flag law that would give hope at last to those who want to keep firearms out of the hands of loved ones struggling with mental illness.

These two provisions have a long, contentious history in this state and have been debated fruitlessly for years, all while gun violence here and across the country has continued to mount. Neither will fully solve this society's gun violence problem, but both are needed responses.

For too long the Legislature has been out of step with Minnesotans, who have shown overwhelming and consistent support for extending background checks to private gun sales. In a recent KSTP-TV poll, 74% of Minnesotans supported such background checks, with only 21% disapproving.

Red-flag laws, known also as extreme risk protection orders, also have majority support, and other states have preceded Minnesota in adopting such laws. Sen. Ron Latz, DFL-St. Louis Park and chairman of the judiciary committee, said the law holds exceptional potential to reduce the rate of suicide by firearm in this state. ''I have been working on these (provisions) for 20 years,'' he said in a news conference held before Friday's vote. ''We have extensive and wide-ranging discussions, an extensive process and the final product is better for that.''

The red-flag law, he said, ''will provide a path forward for someone exhibiting signs of crisis and danger and provide lawful tools to separate those individuals from the firearms around them.'' Such a path has not existed before now, he said, ''and that has been frustrating for law enforcement and for families.'' Latz noted the bill requires full due process for those under such orders, which must be approved by a judge.

The overall bill, he said, ''invests in far-reaching efforts to prevent crime and follows through all the way to the end.'' It includes overdue improvements to the state crime lab, victim support, help for those seeking to switch to a career in law enforcement, and more money for a starved judicial system still catching up from the pandemic.

Included is an innovative program called the Minnesota Rehabilitation and Reinvestment Act, which would offer prisoners a chance to earn their way toward a reduction in sentences. Obtaining a GED, successfully completing chemical dependency treatment, and gaining needed workforce skills would make them eligible for reduced sentences.

The program drew heavy GOP criticism, with Sen. Warren Limmer calling it a ''get-out-of-jail-free card.'' But it is far from that. Latz, a former assistant attorney general, noted accurately that 95% of inmates will, at some point, be released from prison. If they do nothing during their sentence but don't get in further trouble in prison, he said, they will serve about two-thirds of their sentences.

In this program, inmates will go through a thorough assessment that develops concrete rehabilitation goals tailored to them. Early release would be conditional on achieving those goals, and the money saved from those who gain early release would be earmarked for a Justice Reinvestment Fund invested in victim support, crime prevention, intervention programs and community-based correctional programs.

The innovation is a welcome one that seems to provide incentives and accountability, while providing participants with the tools they need for a successful re-entry into society.

The bill also includes serious restrictions on the use of no-knock warrants, while preserving a narrow path for their use in certain circumstances. Efforts to restrain the use of no-knocks are rooted in the tragic death of Amir Locke, who had been sleeping on a couch in a relative's apartment in February 2022 when he became the unintended target of gunfire as Minneapolis police executed a no-knock warrant.

There's more in the bill. Ramsey County will get $5 million toward a new juvenile detention facility, long needed since the demise of Totem Town. New categories of crime will be created for carjacking and organized retail theft that Latz said will rely on an approach similar to the federal racketeering law that U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger recently employed to charge 45 Minneapolis gang members. State and local governments will be prohibited from contracting with private prisons, which Latz said are obliged to shareholders to cut costs and improve profits.

The Senate passed its joint conference committee report on a strict, 34-33 party-line vote. Passage is also expected in the House, after which the bill heads to Gov. Tim Walz for his signature.

There will always be differences on how best to deal with crime and criminals. This bill appears to walk a fine line, balancing prevention with enforcement, accountability with intervention, and innovation. That is a solid approach.

___

Mankato Free Press. May 14, 2023.

Editorial: Judging the DFL progressive agenda

If Gov. Tim Walz's ''One Minnesota'' campaign theme is analyzed through the actions of a DFL-controlled Legislature, more than a few interest groups might reject the whole unity idea.

Mayo Clinic spoke the loudest when it threatened to disinvest $4 billion in Minnesota projects if legislation requiring nurses on staffing committees at hospitals became law. Some 40 to 50 hospital and health care CEOs wrote in opposition to the nursing committees and price oversight committees.

You would be hard-pressed to find another similar labor-management piece of legislation akin to the nursing committee bill. But it by no means takes away ultimate management power for those who run hospitals. Pricing oversight of medical costs, in our view, is long past overdue. But again, there's no real radical leverage here.

The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce objected to almost every change in tax policy, calling the DFL agenda the most anti-business in years. Nursing home and long-term care groups were also fighting for funding as facilities close across the state.

But the DFL has marched on quickly and efficiently, passing legislation that had been stalled for years by a Republican Senate. Very few GOP ideas dodged the path of the DFL steamroller.

The Senate taxes committee did remove a provision in the tax bill to try to capture foreign-based income for Minnesota companies. That would have been one of the first such corporate taxes in the U.S.

But game-changing DFL policies were in no short supply. Free college tuition for families making less than $80,000 a year strikes us as the most dramatic example of a major change. A tuition freeze for two years at Minnesota state colleges has also been a rare occurrence with either party in control.

Paid family leave will certainly go in the books as a massive infusion of investment into Minnesota families with some help for employers. Provisions codified into Minnesota law protecting abortion access and protecting transgender rights make Minnesota a leading safe haven state for civil rights.

But it certainly wasn't all or nothing for some of the interest groups. Business leaders favored providing driver's licenses for even non-citizens, going back to policy favored by Minnesota Republicans years ago. Business groups supported investments in homeless shelters and housing, and some provisions of public safety bills.

All of this comes at a time of unprecedented labor shortages, putting any and all businesses in an economic squeeze not seen in decades.

So how does ''One Minnesota'' measure up?

Reports that some DFLers declined even meeting with those businesses and others who oppose their policies are, of course, troubling. Republicans should hear out unions, and DFLers should hear out business. There does not appear to be any such shutout of listening from the Walz administration, which has met regularly with business or any other group that will be affected by new policies.

But elections do have consequences, and Democrats won big, despite what Republicans will say about only a one-vote majority in the Senate held by the winner who got the seat by a very narrow margin. Walz won by 200,000 votes alone. Democrats winning statewide had tens of thousands more votes than Republicans.

Ultimately, ''One Minnesota'' will be judged by how many voters stay one with the governor and the DFL.

END