Minneapolis Star-Tribune. July 20, 2022.

Editorial: Young rape victim deserved compassion

Instead, Ohio girl's story was doubted. Minnesota report shows it could happen here.

A disturbing level of disbelief greeted recent reports of a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim who had to cross state lines into Indiana for an abortion.

The tragic situation first came to light in a July 1 Indianapolis Star story. Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an obstetrician-gynecologist, told the newspaper that she'd been contacted by a colleague in Ohio about a young patient. The child could not get an abortion in her home state after Ohio's ban on abortions after six weeks took effect following the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade in late June.

The story went viral and was met with broad skepticism. A Wall Street Journal editorial called it "an abortion story too good to confirm." A Washington Post's fact-checker downplayed the Star's report as a "one-source story." Charges against a 27-year-old Ohio man, who police said "admitted" to raping the young girl, eventually provided unfortunate confirmation of the truth, however.

This tragic illustration of why broad and unbending abortion bans are wrong shouldn't have strained credulity, particularly in Minnesota. The state Health Department provides an annual report on induced abortions. The data in it is more detailed than in many other state reports.

Even a cursory read clarifies that the young Ohio rape victim's plight is unusual but heartbreakingly plausible. While there's not enough granularity to confirm that the same situation has happened in Minnesota, there is enough to say that it could happen here — and likely already has.

In 2021, a total of 10,136 abortions were reported in Minnesota. Unlike annual reports from many neighboring states, ours explains why patients sought this medical procedure. Rape or incest are uncommon reasons but still happen in numbers that cannot — and should not — be dismissed.

In 2021, 44 of those who obtained an abortion in the state said the pregnancy resulted from rape, while 11 cited incest. In 2020, these figures were 49 and 7, respectively.

While Minnesota doesn't provide the age of those who reported these reasons for an abortion, it does provide more detail than many other states about the age of those seeking abortions here.

In 2021, 20 abortion patients in the state were younger than 15. In 2020, 28 patients fell into this age group. Minnesota's age of consent for sexual activity: 16.

It's not a stretch to believe that some of these young patients became pregnant due to rape or incest. It's also essential to understand the pregnancy risk in this age group. Children, quite simply, aren't ready to bear children.

"It's a very risky situation both physically and psychologically for a young girl to continue a pregnancy," said Dr. Kelly Morrison, an obstetrician-gynecologist and a DFL state representative from Deephaven.

While access to abortion is unlikely to change in Minnesota due to a state Supreme Court ruling protecting abortion rights, the issue is likely to be high profile heading into the fall elections here and elsewhere. The availability of the state's annual report on abortions, which can be found online, and the detail it provides should inform political debate here.

Those who propose stricter access to abortion in Minnesota or elsewhere should understand who will be affected by any changes, particularly when it involves young children. The disbelief that greeted the 10-year-old Ohio rape victim's plight reflects a debate on this critical health issue that remains callous and regrettably ill-informed.

___

Mankato Free Press. July 25, 2022.

Editorial: Bipartisanship GOP, DFL legislators had some success

The 2022 Minnesota Legislature and Gov. Tim Walz can claim some significant successes when it comes to reaching compromise on important issues.

Of course, the biggest prize, a $4 billion agreement for tax relief, $4 billion for investments and $4 billion for a healthy reserve, fell apart in the last weeks.

But these pages have always preached the value of bipartisan compromise so some credit is due.

The biggest bipartisan compromise bills included shoring up the state unemployment insurance fund, renewing a Republican favored reinsurance program that lowers health care premiums and a front-line worker bonus plan. Legislators and Walz also reached compromise on smaller bills dealing with agriculture, mental health, opioids and broadband.

Under a compromise, an estimated 667,000 front-line workers during the pandemic will receive up to $750 under a $500 million plan. The compromise was hard fought with Democrats wanting a much more expensive bill that went to more people and tying it to the unemployment insurance bill to put $2.7 billion into getting the fund back to where it was before the pandemic.

Walz found himself agreeing with a bipartisan coalition in the Senate and disagreeing with the House DFL majority on the issue, which delayed action until the last minute before businesses faced huge unemployment insurance tax increases.

The combined plan was likely one of the most significant compromises made by legislators, and one in which both sides can take credit.

Renewing the reinsurance pool to underwrite health insurance premiums for individuals and small businesses who can't afford market rates is always an expensive proposition at $700 million over three years. But the agreement will likely keep health insurance premiums at about a 3% increase instead of an estimated 30% increase.

The broadband compromise was perhaps easier to accomplish as available funding nearly tripled from years past, much of it – $160 million – coming from federal government pandemic funds and infrastructure funds. Broadband projects will be funded at $50 million a year for three years.

Farmers finally got drought relief after waiting for a year as the compromise will send $8 million to livestock and specialty crop producers, $5 million to tree planting and $2.5 million for a disaster loan program.

Legislators agreed to spend $52 million to support veterans homes and cemeteries, bonuses for military service and programs to end veteran homelessness.

Republicans and Democrats also agreed to a framework to distribute $300 million from the state's settlement with opioid companies as well as authorizing a $200,000 audit of the Southwest Lightrail Line by the State Auditor's Office.

In a good last ditch effort, legislators also compromised on a mental health bill that provided funding for mental health programs in schools and helped underwrite loan forgiveness programs for mental health providers. It also created a process for people who were found mentally incompetent to stand trial.

Mental health programs have become critical to the growing mental health needs during the pandemic. It was good to see progress on this issue which clearly should not be partisan.

And finally, legislative leaders in an impressive effort to build a coalition of people in the brewing industry forged a compromise so craft brewers could sell growlers, crowlers and cans of beer. Some craft brewers that produced more than 20,000 barrels a year could not sell growlers in their brewpubs like smaller brewers. Those limits were raised, so Schell's, Castle Danger brewing and others can now sell growlers.

We can lift our glass to that and all the other compromises a two-party government made on behalf of Minnesotans this year. We'd like to see a few more wins with a special session yet this summer.

