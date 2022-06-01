Minneapolis Star Tribune. May 28, 2022.

Editorial: Yes, use facts in BWCA debate

Rep. Pete Stauber should follow his own advice about not letting unsupported opinions on mining get in the way.

Our continuing call to stop a copper mine from opening on the edge of Minnesota's beloved Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness has put the Star Tribune Editorial Board at odds with U.S. House Rep. Pete Stauber.

The Minnesota Republican is a zealous proponent of the proposed Twin Metals mine. But a Tuesday congressional subcommittee hearing yielded some common ground.

The hearing focused on a bill from Rep. Betty McCollum, a Minnesota Democrat, that would permanently protect the BWCA from copper mining pollution. Unlike PolyMet, another proposed Minnesota copper mine, Twin Metals would operate within the BWCA's fragile watershed. The underground mine, plus its above-ground processing and waste storage operations, would be located alongside a lake with waters flowing into the BWCA.

Stauber, who didn't respond to a request for further comment, predictably led the charge against the bill at the hearing, warning about "disinformation" and opinions wrongly framed as fact. On that last point, the Editorial Board could not agree more. The debate over McCollum's worthy bill should be driven by facts and full context.

Next time, Stauber should follow his own advice. "Opinions framed as fact" at the hearing mostly came from him and the two GOP colleagues who helped carry water for Antofagasta, the Chilean conglomerate controlling Twin Metals.

A cringe-inducing exchange between Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., and Julia Ruelle, who represented Kids for the Boundary Waters, is a good place to start clarifying. Ruelle testified movingly how BWCA visits helped her battle brain cancer.

Tiffany's response: a bizarre question posing a false either-or scenario. If Ruelle had to pick between producing copper in northern Minnesota or getting it via slave labor in China, he asked, which would she choose?

The Wisconsin congressman was likely less interested in the answer than in trying to make a point about copper's crucial renewable energy role. Yes, copper is vital. But the supply does not come down to Twin Metals vs. China, much less slave labor there.

The U.S. already mines copper domestically, primarily in arid Western states. It produced 1.2 million tons in 2020. The major sources for refined copper imports that year: Chile (59%); Canada (24%) and Mexico (11%), according to federal statistics.

Other context necessitated by Tuesday's hearing:

— Copper mined at Twin Metals would not be earmarked for U.S. use. Mining proponents sometimes invoke national security and imply Twin Metals' output would be stamped "For America only." Instead, it would likely be shipped elsewhere (such as China) for smelting and sold on the global market. The project's Chilean ownership also undermines the national security argument.

— McCollum's bill strikes a reasonable balance. Stauber implied on Tuesday that the bill would mortally wound Minnesota's mining tradition. In reality, it would employ a surgical approach to permanently ban risky sulfide-ore mining on fragile public lands at high risk of serious, even irremediable damage from pollution. The bill specifically says "sand, gravel, granite, iron ore and taconite" could still be permitted on the 234,238-acre area. Nor would the bill affect PolyMet, which is outside the BWCA watershed.

— Minnesotans strongly support protecting the BWCA. Stauber's pro-Twin Metals stance is at odds with a majority of Minnesotans. A 2020 Star Tribune poll, for example, found that 60% of those surveyed statewide opposed building new mines near the BWCA. Even in northern Minnesota, 57% were opposed.

— New paths to prosperity exist. The remote work era means people can take high-paying jobs with them. They'll seek out areas rich in natural beauty and recreational opportunities. Ely's thriving outfitters give the area a running start. Copper mining would cut this off.

— Mining isn't fail-safe. Responsible oversight requires more than relying on Twin Metals' assurance that operations would "not negatively impact the Boundary Waters. It cannot by law, and it will not by design." A state Department of Natural Resources decision underscores the need for caution. In a February letter, it said Twin Metals cannot use state lands for tailings disposal. Among the reasons: Doing so would pose an "unacceptable financial risk" (likely from potential cleanup costs).

The McCollum bill still needs a Senate companion. Minnesota's senators, Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, should lead the charge. This week, the senators' offices said they'll wait on further action until completion of a federal environmental assessment — one halted by the Trump administration — of copper mining's risk to the BWCA watershed.

We urge the Biden administration to make those results publicly available as soon as possible to further ensure that facts, not half-truths, inform a debate foundational to Minnesota's future.

Mankato Free Press. May 29, 2022.

Editorial: Legislature: Good reasons for special session

There are millions, maybe billions, of good reasons for Democrats and Republicans at the Legislature to come to agreement on unresolved issues and ask Gov. Tim Walz to call a special session.

Minnesota stands to lose federal transportation matching dollars if it doesn't act quickly to approve the matching amounts, which are only a percentage of the $7.3 billion Minnesota could get over the next three years, much of it going to transportation projects.

Walz noted the federal money was the largest infrastructure package from the feds in 50 years. "If we do not put in the matching funds for some of the competitive grants, other states will, and they will get new roads, new bridges. They will get the lead out of their pipes. They will get new water treatment systems. All of those things are going to happen, and they need to happen here," he told Minnesota Public Radio News.

There is no shortage of transportation needs in Minnesota. Roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been underfunded for decades, leaving repairs more costly than they need be.

Democrats and Republicans simply have to approve the $282 million a year in matching funds. There's plenty of room to do that with a $9.3 billion surplus.

Walz noted that because Minnesota sends more money in taxes to the federal government than it receives back in funding, it would be fiscally irresponsible to leave the federal funds on the table.

We agree.

Republican leaders in transportation committees say they would rather use auto sales tax money for the match or that the governor can use his authority to use current MnDOT funds to get the matching money.

If that's the only way to get it done this year, then Walz should go ahead and do it. He would be serving taxpayers and responding to what they've said they want: good roads, bridges and transit.

But legislators left plenty of other good proposals on the table. They should also come to agreement on the tax and spending bill. That calls for some $4 billion in tax relief, including eliminating the tax on Social Security benefits and funding education, including the $700 million in underfunded special education.

Local school districts must pay for those costs that were filling in the gap of federal and state underfunding. Special education funding will assist school districts and taxpayers all over the state, and therefore should be an easy bipartisan agreement.

And what senior wouldn't be thrilled to pay no taxes on their Social Security benefits.

Republicans and Democrats have made good progress on bipartisan efforts this year. Both sides have been willing to let go of some of their pet projects. Gov. Walz has been a leader, as he should be.

Much has been accomplished.

Now it's time to finish the job. We urge Walz and legislative leaders to work hard and compromise and call another special session this year to finish the work Minnesotans expect them to get done.

