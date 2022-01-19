Minneapolis Star Tribune. January 16, 2022.

Editorial: A needed push to protect state's infants

Minnesota health commissioner should add congenital cytomegalovirus to newborn screening program.

Minnesota is admirably poised to take a pioneering step forward to help babies born with an underrecognized virus get the medical care they need.

State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm should heed the recent guidance from a key advisory committee and add congenital cytomegalovirus to the list of disorders screened for in a spot of blood taken from newborns' heels.

Cytomegalovirus is often referred to by its acronym, CMV. More than half of American adults are infected with it by age 40, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The immune system usually keeps the virus in check, meaning most healthy people don't feel ill or know they've been infected.

But infection is a serious concern when an expectant mother is infected or re-infected and passes the virus on to her developing child. Congenital CMV can have serious short-term health effects, such as seizures, retinal damage and microcephaly. Long-term effects include hearing and vision loss, along with developmental and motor delays.

Adding CMV to the newborn screening "blood spot" program — which includes more than 50 disorders — will help babies get a prompt diagnosis and treatment. For example, an antiviral medication called valganciclovir may improve hearing and developmental outcomes.

Last week, the Minnesota Advisory Committee on Heritable and Congenital Disorders met and recommended adding CMV to the program. Malcolm will make the "final determination," according to state health officials. While it's rare for a commissioner not to approve a committee recommendation, the Star Tribune Editorial Board nevertheless urges her to sign off expeditiously.

If that occurs, the state will be among the first in the nation, if not the first, to do universal screening for CMV. Other states should follow its lead.

Minnesota legislators merit praise for passing the "Vivian Act" in 2021, directing resources to raise CMV awareness among medical providers and parents. Lawmakers also directed the state advisory committee to swiftly take up the question of screening for congenital CMV. The law is named for Vivian Henrikson, a St. Paul girl who was born with CMV. The Editorial Board has previously supported the Vivian Act and adding CMV to the newborn screening program.

The University of Minnesota Medical School deserves praise, too. Its researchers contributed to the science that bolstered confidence in blood tests' ability to detect CMV. A study published last year found 86% sensitivity, which was "substantially higher" than had been reported before.

Doubts about the blood test picking up CMV likely prevented states from adding CMV to newborn screening programs before now. But the new data from the 2021 study is strong evidence of the test's reliability. Minnesota should lead the way on this important public health advance.

___

St. Cloud Times. January 14, 2022.

Editorial: Leadership void, bad individual choices, put your family at risk (and not just from COVID)

The past week has presented a prime opportunity to observe the age-old practice of passing the buck. Sadly, this round is putting Central Minnesota's health care system at risk of breakdown.

In normal times, local health care leaders rarely make public statements about how we should live our lives, beyond the annual reminder to get a flu shot. So when they do band together and say "things are bad, please do this," it's inconceivable that the public response is other than taking it seriously.

And Minnesota medical experts have said "things are bad, please do this" repeatedly, to little avail. In recent months, the medical experts we trust daily have held news conferences, issued news releases, purchased full-page ads in newspapers statewide, done interviews with journalists — almost everything short of standing on their heads — to get the point across: We can't keep this up. We need your help, so get vaccinated. Wear a mask.

When vaccinations (which, let's say it again, have proven quite effective in keeping people out of the hospital) didn't catch on universally for reasons passing understanding, the call was changed: Stay home when you can. When you can't… Wear. A. Mask.

The cockeyed era we're living through is the only circumstance in which the response to our medical experts' call for a such a simple, cheap, harmless personal action could be received as oppression or a politically motivated attack on personal freedoms. It's simply astonishing that it would take political courage for a leader to take a stand in favor of it.

But we've been here in the upside-down world of our cold civil war for a while now. So it's not surprising that there are many members of the public who have been swayed by propaganda who now believe our local doctors and nurses just might be in league with a global cabal whose aim is to keep them from the freedom to sneeze on bystanders.

___

Mankato Free Press. January 18, 2022.

Editorial: Environment: Minnesota River needs ongoing attention

Some may assume the far western reaches of the Minnesota River, amid prairie and far fewer people, remains in relatively good shape.

Unfortunately, the headwaters of the Minnesota, which starts at the Minnesota/South Dakota border, suffers many of the same water quality issues that afflict a majority of rivers, streams and lakes across the southern half of Minnesota.

The most recent Minnesota Pollution Control Agency report on the watershed making up the headwaters shows most of the water fails to meet key water quality standards.

Among stream segments tested, 22 of 25 are not supporting aquatic life and/or recreation. There is too much phosphorus, bacteria and sediment in the water.

And Lac qui Parle Lake — the large reservoir northwest of Montevideo — does not meet standards meant to protect fish and other aquatic life.

What happens at the far reaches of the river is important to all those living in the Mankato region and up to the Twin Cities. Most everything that flows from the headwaters ends up here. And protecting water quality anywhere in the state is important to all Minnesotans who pride themselves on quality natural resources.

Fortunately, there are many individuals, groups and government agencies that have long worked on improving water quality. Increasingly those efforts are focused on individual watersheds.

While some regulations and oversight need to look at the entire 335-mile stretch of Minnesota River and all of the millions of acres that feed into it, real progress will be made watershed by watershed.

Local property owners, recreation groups and local and state agencies are best equipped to know what their watershed needs. And they are the most motivated to put projects on the ground and carry them forward.

That doesn't mean those locally focused efforts are easy. There remain understandable conflicts between different users of the rivers, be they farmers, recreationists, cities or others. And most efforts require ongoing funding from federal, state and local governments.

For many years there have been people getting together locally to discuss water quality problems, possible approaches and, most of all, working to get past disagreements they may have to achieve the goal of water quality that they all hope for.

There has been some progress on water quality in the Minnesota River but also many ongoing and new threats. Now, more than ever, local watersheds tackling those problems in a collaborative effort is important.

END