Minneapolis Star Tribune. November 14, 2021.

Editorial: A new health care oasis in Minneapolis

Family Tree Clinic is relocating to an underserved area, breaking down barriers to care.

A venerable community clinic is opening a new health care oasis in a Minneapolis neighborhood designated as a federal "medically underserved area." That's a milestone worth celebrating, especially given that construction on the spacious new building and the fundraising for it has continued apace during a pandemic.

Family Tree Clinic has long been a medical mainstay in St. Paul, serving those who may have difficulty paying for medical care or face other barriers accessing it. It is relocating this month to a new home in Minneapolis. Its modern two-story facility at 1919 Nicollet Ave. will open on Nov. 22.

At around 17,000 square feet, Family Tree's new location is more than double the size of its St. Paul facility. That will enable the nonprofit to add an additional 10,000 patients and clients to the 22,000 already served through its sliding-fee clinic and nationally known community health education programs.

Finishing touches were still being added during an editorial writer's recent tour. But the new building's welcoming atmosphere is already evident.

Art will greet patients entering on the main floor. A towering stairwell is painted an almost luminescent daffodil hue, an effect enhanced when the sunlight streams in through an overhead skylight. This architectural feature both brightens and beckons, naturally ushering patients to the second floor, where most medical services will be. Windows abound on both floors, allowing patients to see the Stevens Square neighborhood, one with many convenient transit options.

The atmosphere is warm and inviting. That is especially important given the vulnerable patients who Family Tree serves.

The clinic specializes in sexual and reproductive health, though it also has provided limited primary care. Around 60% of its patients identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender. About 50% are Black, Indigenous and people of color. About a quarter of patients are uninsured. Another 30% rely on medical assistance programs. About 70% meet low-income guidelines.

Critical care provided by Family Tree includes prescriptions for PrEP (preventive medications to reduce HIV risk); testing and treatment for sexually transmitted diseases; birth control, and pregnancy testing and cervical cancer screening. It has also become a regional draw for transgender adult and pediatric patients seeking hormone treatment and supportive care.

Executive Director Alissa Light proudly acknowledges Family Tree's "boldness of mission." While that mission can make finding corporate support challenging, individual donors have long recognized the vital niche Family Tree fills. Their support has powered the new facility's fundraising effort. Currently, the clinic has raised $6.5 million of the project's $8 million cost.

When the work began to build the new location, a key priority was ensuring that it physically communicated an important message: "You matter. You belong here. You are seen. And cared for," Light said.

The building's thoughtful design easily accomplishes that. Congratulations to Family Tree as it embarks on a new era. The beautiful and much-needed clinic is a welcome addition to Minnesota's world-class medical community and will strengthen care provided in the Twin Cities.

___

Mankato Free Press. November 14, 2021.

Editorial: Infrastructure: Hagedorn's no vote hurts constituents

There were 6.8 billion reasons for Minnesota members of Congress to vote for the recently passed federal infrastructure bill.

But Minnesota Republicans, including 1st District Rep. Jim Hagedorn, didn't apparently favor any of those reasons.

The Senate passed the vote 69-30 and the House passed it 228-206

Minnesota will get an estimated $6.8 billion from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, with much of it going to Minnesota roads and bridges which have been crumbling under neglect for decades.

Hagedorn's vote against the bill is particularly bad, given the investments the bill makes in rural districts like the one he represents. Two thirds of Minnesota's money ($4.5 billion) will go to roads and bridges that were graded by the American Society of Civil Engineers as a D+ and C.

But Hagedorn, in a statement on the infrastructure and Build Back Better bill, takes out his partisan bullwhip and calls these "a Trojan Horse for the Democrats to force their socialist agenda on the American people."

Minnesota will get $680 million to improve drinking water and make small-town public water facilities more efficient. The town of Waldorf in Hagedorn's district has been struggling for years to get funding for its water system, and while it finally got state money after 10 years, federal money could certainly help complete or enhance the project as well as others in many small towns throughout the 1st District.

As debate started in the House on the infrastructure and Build Back bills, Hagedorn called the efforts "the most radical and extreme agenda in American history."

The state will get $100 million to expand broadband, and there remain many areas of the 1st District without viable broadband. In a September 2020 debate, Hagedorn agreed with Democratic challenger Dan Feehan that rural broadband expansion was important and said it would get bipartisan support in Congress.

But apparently not from Hagedorn, who voted against one of the biggest investments in infrastructure in years. Hagedorn did not respond to a Free Press inquiry seeking an explanation of his vote.

Thirteen of Hagedorn's Republican colleagues saw the benefits of the bill for their district and voted with Democrats. Those Republicans were from conservative states like Nebraska, Ohio, West Virginia and Alaska, states won by Donald Trump in the last election.

And of those 13 Republicans, eight had fewer Democratic voters in their districts voting against them than Hagedorn, meaning they voted with Democrats even though the number of Democratic voters in their districts is small.

Hagedorn had more people vote against him than for him in the last election, only winning because the fringe Grassroots Party got 20,000 votes. Nearly 46% of voters in his district voted for his Democratic opponent. That should compel him to heed bipartisanship a bit more.

Hagedorn's vote against the infrastructure bill is a slap in the face to his constituents who would benefit from many of its provisions.

___

Albert Lea Tribune. November 14, 2021.

Editorial: Bring a brighter holiday to those in need of help

Starting this past Tuesday, the Salvation Army's Red Kettles were distributed around Albert Lea. The small red kettles are now on the counters of many of the businesses you have grown to love in the community, and soon, the bell-ringing will begin, too.

As we move into the holiday season, we highly urge you to give when and what you can in order to help.

Whether that's food or toys, this community organization makes great strides to ensure people can enjoy the holidays to their fullest extent.

It's time to truly get into the Christmas spirit and join the effort of helping others. Every little bit helps, so if you have some change or maybe a couple spare bills, donate them and help the cause of bringing a brighter holiday to families in need.

This year's overall Christmas goal is $199,000, and of that amount the goal from kettles alone is $50,000.

Money raised goes to support the organization's efforts throughout the year.

The kettle campaign will officially kick off Nov. 21 during the Albert Lea Community Band fall concert at 3 p.m. in the Albert Lea High School Auditorium.

Donations will be accepted during the concert to get the campaign started.

The event is free to attend.

END