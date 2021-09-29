Minneapolis Star Tribune. September 25, 2021.

Editorial: Vote 'no' on police charter change

Amendment would enable defunding, not real reform Minneapolis needs.

The ballot question that would replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a Department of Public Safety has major failings that make it a dangerous and unacceptable gamble for the city.

What Minneapolis wants and needs is actual police reform. A city cried out for justice when Officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd by squeezing the life out of him, a minute at a time in full view of spectators. But the cry was for more than justice. It was for change, for an end to acts of police brutality committed in the name of law enforcement.

Minneapolis needs police — good ones. The ones who welcome accountability and transparency. Who want, as much as anyone, to be rid of the rogue cops in their midst, who have the training and ability to curb the current surge of violent crime.

Regrettably, this amendment — called City Question 2 — would accomplish none of that. It would replace the title of Minneapolis Police Department with that of "Department of Public Safety." It would replace a police chief, answerable to the mayor, with a commissioner who would answer not only to the mayor, but to each of 13 council members — a recipe for chaos and infighting.

It would wipe out requirements for a minimum police force that even if reached would be considered inadequate compared to similar-sized cities. Disturbingly, Minneapolis is now more than 100 officers below its mandated minimum.

Beyond that, there simply is no plan for public safety in Minnesota's largest city and economic engine if the ballot measure is approved. Instead, there are grandiose interpretations by supporters who claim transformational changes would be unleashed if only the amendment passes. But there is no road map on how to get there.

Voters are supposed to trust that a new City Council would be able to craft a plan, with all those elusive details, at a later date. Would it come within 30 days? Because that's how soon the amendment would take effect. Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, a well-respected figure in the community who worked his way up from patrolman and who took the dramatic step of testifying against Chauvin in court, has said the new structure would be "a wholly unbearable position for any law enforcement leader or police chief."

Following Floyd's death, noted New York University economist Morgan Williams, who is Black and who specializes in the economics of crime and incarceration policy, set out to determine whether adding more police would, in fact, reduce crime. His findings are key to the ballot question being considered.

Williams and his team examined data from the FBI and from 242 cities between 1981 and 2018. They found that adding more police did, in fact reduce homicides and crimes such as robbery, rape and aggravated assault. Moreover, the effect was more pronounced in Black communities, who were victimized at higher rates than the white population.

That may explain why a whopping 75% of Black respondents in a recent Minnesota Poll said they oppose reducing the number of police. Unfortunately, there are other byproducts Williams found, including — too often — more arrests for low-level petty crimes, especially among minorities.

That is where a strong police chief becomes key. Arradondo, as outlined in a Star Tribune Opinion commentary by former Minneapolis budget director Jay Kiedrowski, has worked hard to institute more and better training on de-escalation, which in turn makes for better and safer policing. When too many officers were found to be turning body cameras off or just failing to turn them on, he increased compliance.

In 2019, Mayor Jacob Frey and Arradondo worked to make the city among the first to ban warrior training, a fear-based technique that conditions officers to treat all encounters as dangerous threats, and to prioritize their own safety over that of civilians. Arradondo has also begun to include mental health professionals in call responses where appropriate — something that could be expanded with more funding. He has ended traffic stops for low-level offenses, focusing officers on more serious crime.

These are real reforms. Changing a toxic culture is hard work that requires patience and persistence. Similar reforms have benefited St. Paul, where, as described in an editorial last week, officers for the last five years have been trained to work in teams instead of performing "lone takedowns," to de-escalate, and to rely less on "pain compliance."

The results are compelling: a 37% reduction in use of force; an 86% drop in officers striking suspects. These are the kind of changes that make for better, more humane policing that makes the entire community safer.

The reforms that are most needed in Minneapolis can be accomplished without changing the charter. Instead, the change is intended to accomplish two aims: Shrink the police force — hence the fierce battle to include the phrase "if necessary" regarding the inclusion of officers — and wrest control from the mayor, who would become only one of 14 voices on public safety.

In June 2020, a majority of the current council stood in front of a banner that read "DEFUND POLICE." Now comes an amendment whose primary purpose is to repeal the requirement — and dedicated funding — for a minimum number of police. That is reason enough to question the true motives of proponents.

We urge Minneapolis residents to vote no on City Question 2, and instead to demand genuine reforms that include input by the community and all the hard discussions needed to determine how to reimagine law enforcement. Because whether this amendment passes or fails, that is the task ahead of us — to work together for better, more effective, humane law enforcement that creates a safer environment for all of Minneapolis.

CITY QUESTION 2

Department of Public Safety

Shall the Minneapolis City Charter be amended to remove the Police Department and replace it with a Department of Public Safety that employs a comprehensive public health approach to the delivery of functions by the Department of Public Safety, with those specific functions to be determined by the Mayor and City Council by ordinance; which will not be subject to exclusive mayoral power over its establishment, maintenance, and command; and which could include licensed peace officers (police officers), if necessary, to fulfill its responsibilities for public safety, with the general nature of the amendments being briefly indicated in the explanatory note below, which is made a part of this ballot?

Explanatory Note:

This amendment would create a Department of Public Safety combining public safety functions through a comprehensive public health approach to be determined by the Mayor and Council. The department would be led by a Commissioner nominated by the Mayor and appointed by the Council. The Police Department, and its chief, would be removed from the City Charter. The Public Safety Department could include police officers, but the minimum funding requirement would be eliminated.

___

Makato Free Press. September 28, 2021.

Editorial: Regulation of wake boats needed

Wakesurfing is growing in popularity on Minnesota lakes and generating growing debate over regulating or banning it.

For those who haven't seen them, wake boats produce huge wakes generated by powerful motors and deep large propellers designed to create the wakes. People are pulled on wakesurf boards behind the boats, going back and forth over the wakes.

It's understandable why the activity is a lot of fun. But the fun comes at a cost to many lakes and to others trying to enjoy them. The Legislature needs to continue looking at how the boats should be regulated.

While noise and large waves generated by the boats are the primary concern for others trying to enjoy the lake, the boats also can be damaging to lakes and aquatic life.

Opponents of regulating wake boats argue that water skiing boats and Jet Skis have managed to coexist on lakes and so should wake boats.

But wakesurfing is vastly different from water skiing or Jet Skis.

Ski boats are designed to create little wake, and while Jet Skis produce some wake, their smaller size is less intrusive, although Jet Skis clearly have their critics.

Beyond the massive wakes, wake boats produce a constant, higher level of noise, destroying the peace and quiet people seek by going to the lake.

The propeller wash from the boats can uproot vegetation and stir up sediment, with critics saying they can impact the lake bed 16 feet deep. Sediment that is stirred up adds phosphorus to the water, fueling algae growth and clouding the water.

The large wakes also can affect loons and fish and erode shorelines.

The Legislature in the last session debated different bills on wakesurfing but took no final action.

A bill, by Rep. Erin Koegel, DFL-Spring Lake Park, would restrict wake boats within 200 feet of shore, prohibit wake boats on lakes 50 acres or fewer and on waterways that are fewer than 500 feet wide.

Sen. Bill Weber authored a bill that would limit wakesurfing within 200 feet from shore, docks, swimmers and other boats.

Critics argued both proposals were not strict enough and could still allow for shoreline damage.

Minnesota has always treasured its lakes and has taken various steps to protect water quality, aquatic life and the right of others to enjoy peace and quiet. There are already no-wake zones on many lakes and regulations protecting loons, fish, wildlife and water quality.

The Legislature, with the help of the Department of Natural Resources, needs to more deeply study problems related to wake boats and the best ways to limit them. Saying restrictions are wrong because they limit someone's fun is not a valid argument. Protecting lakes and everyone's right to enjoy them must be the focus.

___

St. Cloud Times. September 25, 2021.

Editorial: It's time for strong incentives for reuse

Everyone knew filling the hole along St. Germain Street left by the demise of Herberger's department store would be a challenge. It's a huge retail space, spread across multiple levels, that stretches about a full city block.

It was always going to take vision to see what was next — and that was before everything changed.

Before an already-rapid shift to online retail was accelerated by COVID-19. Before the pandemic proved that in some cases, employees can be as productive at home as in an formal office. Before a lot of other commercial space also emptied out, here and across the country.

Herberger's is far from the only behemoth standing empty. The former Gander Mountain store in Waite Park has been vacant for years, Shopko in St. Cloud has no new tenant and tens of thousands of square feet in smaller buildings is also empty, not to mention the gargantuan Electrolux site.

Those properties represent huge private and public investments, and possibly big opportunities.

It's time to reconsider what other lives these large, vacant retail and business spaces can live. How can they serve our community's needs now, in an era where square-footage needs to be approached with ideas that are entirely new?

Certainly, some of those properties will become exactly what they've always been - a new retailer will open in them, or a different manufacturer or a office.

But many won't. So it's time to meaningfully incentivize creative reuse.

Could they become spaces where similar businesses congregate — much like the campuses cities develop for health care or tech businesses, but under one roof? Could the concept of an industrial park be translated to draw smaller companies to share larger buildings, or simply the footprint?

They could, of course, and the idea is not novel. Economic development workers have commonly seen such opportunities. But the lure of the new — for businesses and cities — and the costs of upgrading and customizing the old often get in the way.

So as business owners consider building anew on the outskirts of our cities — often requiring more public dollars to extend roads and utilities; staff police and fire crews to cover the expanded area and more — could there be strong financial incentives to nudge them in another direction?

Projects that infill already-developed areas — whether in old buildings or new construction in mature neighborhoods — have many benefits. Reuse supports and prevents the flight of other businesses like the coffee shop, the convenience store or the gym that served the former venture's employees. It helps to limit the costly sprawl of growing ever-outwards.

Minnesota in the last few decades has started to get on board with finding new ways of reusing its historic buildings. Downtown St. Cloud, for example, has art galleries, co-working spaces and restaurants in what were once traditional storefronts, and the city is better for it.

But aside from the brilliant idea of turning a modern former bank into the Great River Children's Museum or our various reuses of buildings as municipal facilities, we've been less creative when there is less old-time charm and more square footage involved.

We call on area city leaders to promote existing incentives and create new ones that will help spur regrowth in the parts of our cities where we've invested for decades. With good decisions and execution and reasonable monetary limits over time, such government innovation could end up conserving public dollars — and improving our community's livability — over time.

END