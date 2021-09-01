St. Cloud Times. August 27, 2021.

Editorial: Personal choices aren't consequence-free

With the Food and Drug Administration's approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine comes the likelihood of more employers requiring immunization against COVID-19 for employees.

Vaccine mandates aren't new. Schools have long required students to prove their vaccination status for several communicable diseases before attending. Most states require health care workers receive certain vaccines. U.S. military members are being required to get the vaccine — adding it to the list of 17 shots service members already get as members of the armed forces.

Don't want to get the vaccine? That's a personal choice — one that even many adamant vaccine advocates believe should remain personal.

However, choices come with consequences. And the consequences of exercising the freedom to remain unvaccinated against the disease that has killed more than 623,000 Americans (and counting) will certainly become more uncomfortable in the near future.

Aside from the obvious increased risks of going unvaccinated — more-severe illness, higher likelihood of infecting a vulnerable loved one or stranger, long COVID symptoms, more likely hospitalization, higher death rates — come other inconveniences.

Entertainment venues and entertainers are now widely implementing vaccine verification protocols (and often masks) before you can see a show. That's a choice they're making.

Some businesses are mandating masks for customers and clients. Their choice.

And more seriously, much like it is a personal choice to avoid the vaccine, many employers are choosing to stop employing unvaccinated workers. Some job ads are now listing COVID-19 vaccination as a qualification.

Other companies — Delta Airlines pulled the headlines this week, but there are more — will charge workers who can't prove vaccination hundreds of dollars a month in anticipation of increased hospitalization expenses. And no, it's not a HIPAA violation, as most employers are not subject to HIPAA.

So the unvaccinated person's choice is balanced by the business world's choice to decide whether lack of COVID vaccination poses a safety risk to coworkers and customers, or a potentially large, avoidable expense to their insurance.

And states may be able to deny unemployment benefits to people who choose not to follow an employer's vaccination policy, unless they've completed the process to obtain a medical or religious exemption. That's because as the laws stand now, refusing to get a required COVID-19 vaccine "is akin to an employee's refusal to submit to permissible drug tests or participate in safety trainings," Ronald Zambrano, employment law chair at West Coast Trial Lawyers, told Marketwatch.

Businesses have a legal and moral responsibility to demonstrate reasonable care for the health and safety of their workers and customers. From requiring hard hats, steel-toed boots or yes, vaccinations, many choices have been made daily for decades further that goal.

COVID doesn't care where you live, who you voted for in the last election or what you do for a living (all personal choices). But you can make one choice that will greatly impact how you'll fare if you contract the virus.

The choice is yours to make. Deciding the consequences of that choice might not be in your hands. It's worth thinking about.

___

Minneapolis Star Tribune. August 27, 2021.

Editorial: Statewide K-12 mask mandate needed

The politics would be difficult for Gov. Tim Walz, but it's the right thing to do.

Uncomfortable and, at times, outright disturbing. That's what it was like to watch the most recent Anoka-Hennepin school board meeting this week.

At issue were mask requirements and other mitigation measures for students set to return to the classroom Sept. 7 in the state's largest district. With the lapse of Gov. Tim Walz's COVID-19 emergency authority, it falls to local leaders to safeguard students during a resurgent pandemic.

The unruly public comment period at Anoka-Hennepin's Aug. 23 meeting made it clear why Minnesota schools following masking recommendations and other steps recommended by medical experts alarmingly remain the exception across the state. While those for and against masking testified in roughly equal number, the "against" crowd created an intimidating atmosphere.

Shrill protestations interrupted a young immunocompromised student and other mask advocates. At the microphone, anti-maskers sometimes strayed into troubling territory, framing this as a fight not against "flesh and blood" enemies but against "rulers and authorities and darkness who want to use kids as pawns."

As school board members debated, the overflow crowd began singing the "Hey, hey, hey goodbye" song usually heard at hockey games.

Fortunately, Anoka-Hennepin board members were not cowed and approved a plan linking in-school masking for students and staff to COVID's community spread. For now, that means masking in K-6 settings. While the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend indoor masking in all grades — as well as distancing, testing and ventilation — this measure provides some protection for kids under 12 who aren't yet eligible for the vaccine.

Unfortunately, too many Minnesota districts have yet to take a similar step. If local leaders aren't willing to act as pediatric COVID cases rise sharply nationally, Gov. Tim Walz needs to wield emergency authority to require masks for K-12 students and staff.

Frustratingly, there is no official state list of Minnesota schools requiring masks. But a tally kept by Minnesota Public Radio indicates that it's generally metro districts and large regional cities with varying mask requirements in place.

This urban-rural gap is troubling. The vaccine remains the best weapon against COVID, but vaccination rates tend to lag in less populated counties. That means school masks typically aren't required where they're needed most. Well-fitting masks, especially N-95 and other high-filtration models, are an essential tool to protect kids from COVID and prevent them from spreading it.

Masks as an opt-in strategy didn't work well in Anoka-Hennepin summer classes, where, at best, up to 25% of students masked up. Nor has this approach worked well in the South, where school has already resumed. In Florida, many school districts have shifted rapidly to require masking as the state has become a viral hot spot. "Almost immediately after school started, we saw transmission rates spike," a Sarasota County schools spokeswoman told an editorial writer.

With Minnesota and Florida having nearly identical vaccination rates for 18 and up, there's little reason not to expect a similar spike here as schools resume. Dr. Anupama Kalaskar, a Children's Minnesota pediatric infectious disease specialist, also noted that while children are at lower risk of severe COVID than adults, this knowledge is based on experience with the less infectious original strain of the virus. "It's sort of like comparing apples and oranges," she said.

Should Walz act, he would need lawmakers' support to continue the mask requirement. Peacetime emergency authority can only be maintained for 30 days before calling the Legislature back into session. In a statement, Walz said taking this step now without first working with lawmakers "could do more harm than good toward the goal of encouraging Minnesotans to adopt strategies that will keep them safe."

That reluctance is unfortunate. Florida and other Southern states are scrambling to contain school outbreaks. Minnesota still has a narrow window to prevent them. Will it?

___

Mankato Free Press. August 27, 2021.

Editorial: Refugees: Welcome patriots from Afghanistan

For 20 years the U.S. has stood by the hard-working, freedom-loving people of Afghanistan in their quest to rid their homeland of the tyranny of the Taliban.

It didn't work out. It's painful to witness. But now, we can do the next best thing: Welcome our fellow patriots in Afghanistan to a new homeland where they can find peace and prosperity.

So it was fitting that Gov. Tim Walz recently wrote to President Joe Biden saying Minnesota stands ready to welcome Afghan refugees, to help them relocate and set down roots in the land of Sky Blue Waters.

Minnesota has a history of successful refugee integration starting with Hmong refugees from Laos shortly after the Vietnam War. Like the Afghanis in their war-torn country, the Hmong helped U.S. forces in the Vietnam War, though the country was considered neutral. And like Afghanistan, after the U.S. pulled out, the Hmong were retaliated against by the communists of Vietnam.

But some 50 years later, the Hmong are a thriving community in St. Paul, the city that has the largest population of Hmong in the U.S.

Minnesota is home to some of the biggest refugee resettlement organizations in Catholic Charities and Lutheran Social Service, making it a key player. The state has large populations of refugees from Liberia, Sudan, Somalia, Myanmar, Ethiopia, Bosnia and the former Soviet Union.

The Minnesota business community has embraced refugees and immigrants, noting they play an important role in Minnesota's workforce and enriching local culture.

Because of the welcoming atmosphere and support services, refugees choose Minnesota after their initial placement where they have limited choices. Minnesota has a larger share of secondary refugees than all other states combined, according to a report by the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce.

Refugees and immigrants are key to Minnesota's future workforce, as 81 percent of them are working age, while only 60 percent of the native population is of working age. Refugees and immigrants will take jobs left open by retiring baby boomers at a rate that will likely be much higher than other states, giving Minnesota an economic advantage.

Refugees and immigrants have many success stories in Minnesota including Hmong gymnast Sunisa Lee, who won the gold medal in the Olympics all-around competition less than a month ago.

Refugees and immigrants are hard-working, industrious and family-centered people. We should do everything we can to welcome them.

END