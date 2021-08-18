Minneapolis Star Tribune. August 14, 2021.

Editorial: Say no to guns at the State Fair

Group's lawsuit is both unnecessary and dangerous.

Just when everyone was looking forward to the Minnesota State Fair after a painful hiatus due to COVID, along comes a gun advocacy group that is suing the State Agricultural Society, which controls the fair, and the Ramsey County Sheriff's Department, which is providing security.

Metal detectors are being used for the first time to help screen fairgoers. In a statement, the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, which filed the suit on behalf of a Twin Cities preacher and a longtime firearms advocate, said that as an arm of state government, the society is "completely preempted under multiple state statutes from prohibiting the lawful carry of firearms on the state fairgrounds."

The lawsuit contends that "Minnesota law allows permitted carry even inside the State Capitol — an area more serious than the light-hearted State Fair."

We're not sure what "more serious" as opposed to "light-hearted" has to do with anything. It is simply a distraction, a fact without relevance. Yes, guns are allowed at the State Capitol. But they are not allowed in courthouses, another public space. Nor in churches, which are nonprofit. Nor at hospitals.

The proponents of this foolish, dangerous notion would have you believe that as a society we are unable to draw any lines, to make any distinctions. It's all or nothing. We allow guns everywhere or nowhere.

That has never been and should never be the case.

We are fully capable of assessing a situation, determining risk and setting boundaries. Minnesota State Attorney General Keith Ellison told an editorial writer that, contrary to the lawsuit, "there are state statutes that specifically allow institutions to keep out guns. That is a very sound law."

Let us state this as clearly as possible: Guns at the Minnesota State Fair is a terrible idea. It would fundamentally change the nature of the Great Minnesota Get-Together to see people with rifles slung over one shoulder or a Glock tucked into a holster amid fairgrounds packed with families, toddlers, seniors and teenagers.

Whether the advocates are doing this as simply one more exercise in boundary-pushing, to raise funds, or out of perhaps an overweening fear of fairgoers, they risk driving off those who were greatly anticipating the peaceful celebratory atmosphere at one of Minnesota's most cherished traditions.

"I don't know why they feel so afraid," Ellison said. "Guns inherently introduce an element of danger. The rest of us have rights, too, including the right not to be in a gun-infested area just so someone can prove a point." While Ellison is not a party to the lawsuit, he told an editorial writer that he will review the complaint and "will not hesitate to get involved if need be."

Gov. Tim Walz, himself a gun owner and hunter, said in a statement to an editorial writer that "responsible gun owners know that just because you can have a gun doesn't mean you should in any situation." Guns at the fair, he said, would be "unnecessary and irresponsible."

Minnesota should hope Ramsey County District Court acts as quickly as possible to affirm the right of fair organizers to ban firearms, as other entities have been able to do.

___

St. Cloud Times. August 13, 2021.

Editorial: Emergency mental health treatment is a good start, but we must do more to help those in crisis

For years, St. Cloud Times reporters have amplified the alarms being sounded by families, friends, law enforcement, health care providers, employers, social services and corrections workers about the human toll from our state's crisis in mental health care.

They've spoken and relayed the stories of jail staff and police who said they are not equipped to handle some of the behavioral health breakdowns they encounter on the job. They've dug into the data that reveals the dearth of immediate treatment options for people in crisis. They've spoken to heartbroken mothers and brothers-in-arms whose loved ones or battle buddies didn't get the help they needed from a mental health care system this was seemingly patched together on the fly.

For years, Times reporters have also tried to highlight the successes in correcting the system. The latest chunk of good news came with St. Cloud Hospital's completion of a new EmPATH unit. The acronym stands for "emergency psychiatric assessment, treatment and healing" unit. The mission it stands for is providing better emergency treatment for Central Minnesotans in crisis.

Based on a model pioneered in California, the St. Cloud Hospital's EmPATH unit is a separate emergency space for evaluation and treatment for adults with emergency behavioral health needs.

It's a simple, easy to understand concept: Carve out a space where people whose emergency is mental pain, rather than physical. Make it less "medical" and more calm. Staff it with people who are not expected to juggle patients with bleeding arteries and suicidal ideation at the same time.

We applaud — vigorously — this huge step forward in improving behavioral health care in Central Minnesota. This latest effort is proof that people in positions to make change for the better are willing to invest thought, time, money and resources into the problem.

More needs to be done, however, to close the gaps in our system of care that commonly delay what appears to be non-emergency care for too long, or make behavioral health care an endeavor that involves long drives to see a provider or access an inpatient bed.

Our system of mental health care, if it is to ever be effective in improving lives and saving taxpayer dollars from the incarceration, homelessness, family breakdown, unemployment and other burdens created by untreated mental health problems, needs to move reactivity to proactivity.

Early intervention and comprehensive, accessible treatment can play a role in reducing the need for emergency care.

But that will take more investment by the public and private sectors alike. It's an investment we believe will pay off in the long run, and the EmPATH Unit represents a solid, and visionary, start.

___

Mankato Free Press. August 16, 2021.

Editorial: CENSUS: Diversity will be key to growth

Jobs. Cultural Diversity. Entrepreneurialism.

That's what Minnesota can expect in the future taking a look at the results of the latest U.S. Census.

The non-white population drove the state's growth of 400,000 new residents in the last 10 years. That's a healthy seven percent growth rate, all of it driven by growth in diverse communities. The white population for the first time declined about 1 percent.

Not surprisingly, urban areas grew faster than rural areas. And while all of Minnesota's 87 counties remained majority white, the state's diversity index grew from 30% to 40%. That means that in any random selection of a person who lives in Minnesota, there's a 40% change they will be non-white or mixed race.

And we know by anecdotal evidence that much of the diversity growth comes from immigrants and refugees from east African countries and elsewhere.

All of this is good news for Minnesota and its economic vitality. Immigrant and non-white populations remain a critical part of the labor force where employers face workers shortages due to retirement of the baby boomers. It's also good for outstate communities who would be losing even more population were it not for immigrants and refugees, who are often entrepreneurial.

But, as we have seen last summer with civil unrest related to the George Floyd murder, the growth of diversity can have its challenges. We're not so much a melting pot where all cultures blend as we are a salad bowl, where each culture offers its own flavor.

So instead of jobs, entrepreneurialism, cultural diversity and economic growth, we could have cultural decay and economic malaise if we make bad choices.

Divisiveness is diversity's worst enemy. And there are those who would stir up divisiveness with red herrings like critical race theory or other anti-fairness and anti-diversity organized initiatives.

And it's important to note majority won't rule if you're in the minority. So it's important we all find things we can agree upon and move forward with common goals of cultural diversity and economic prosperity.

