Minneapolis Star Tribune. August 1, 2021.

Editorial: A tribute to a rare politician

Former U.S. Rep. Jim Ramstad will have a post office named in his honor.

Nearly a year after his death, former longtime U.S. House Rep. Jim Ramstad is still bringing people together.

In a rare moment of unity, members of Minnesota's U.S. House delegation set aside their differences and joined forces to honor one of the more outstanding public servants this state has produced, seeking to rename the Wayzata Post Office in Ramstad's memory. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., had earlier led passage in the Senate.

Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips, who now holds Ramstad's seat, said he sought to get the post office renamed for the Republican because "he was a man of principle, decency, integrity and of substance."

"His work on mental health parity was extraordinary. He cared about bipartisanship and respect for one another. It's been an inspiration to have that type of thoughtful leadership as a model."

In his 18 years in Congress, Ramstad displayed an inexhaustible ability to find common ground with others, particularly in the treatment of mental health and addiction. It was a path he had walked himself, having faced alcoholism earlier in his life. The experience — and subsequent 39 years of hard-won sobriety — gave him a deep well of compassion and understanding for the struggles of others that he never forgot.

One of his signature accomplishments came through a most unlikely political partnership. Ramstad and the late U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone, an icon of the left, worked together for seven long years on the landmark Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Parity Act, which ultimately was passed in 2008, six years after Wellstone's death.

After Wellstone died in 2002, Ramstad wrote: "I'm glad I got to know you, Paul, as more than just a colleague. Grateful I got to know you as a true friend." Often, he said, Wellstone would deliberately speak after Ramstad at an event so he could good-naturedly proclaim, "Ramstad, I love you like a brother, but how can you be so wrong?"

Perhaps the secret to Ramstad's political success was that he didn't just build coalitions. He built relationships.

Former state Sen. Paul Anderson, a Republican who represented Plymouth, cut his political teeth as an intern for Ramstad. "He loved politics," Anderson said, "because of the possibilities. It was a way to make the whole community better with good public policy."

Anderson called Ramstad, nicknamed "The Rammer," a "big personality who never took himself seriously, but who took his job incredibly seriously." Many times, Anderson said, Ramstad would leave the Capitol, take the long flight home, and immediately — and quietly — head out to the home of someone who needed an intervention, or treatment, or just a fellow traveler who could talk him through a rough patch.

"I'm thankful to have had a front-row view of his work," Anderson said, "and for his friendship."

The bill to rename the post office, passed by the House and Senate, now awaits the signature of President Joe Biden.

Minnesota can be proud of the legacy left by Ramstad. The challenge will be for others to build on it.

___

St. Cloud Times. July 30, 2021.

Editorial: Restraining orders need stricter penalties to protect Minnesotans

Hate has no home here. Not in Central Minnesota. Not anywhere.

Yet, it still seems to find a way to survive among us.

Last week, a Cold Spring family, who for more than two months has been the target of alleged racist harassment, woke harshly to a stolen SUV with a piece of granite on the accelerator crashing into their home as they slept.

A man from Richmond, a neighboring town, has been charged in connection with the incident.

The family said they had been harassed by the man for more than 80 days. Stearns County Court issued a harassment restraining order on May 21, barring him from any contact with the family. But since then, he had been charged four times with violating that order.

If he's ultimately proven to be the culprit after the legal process is completed, this seems like an incident that could have been prevented. With a restraining order and four violations, it's not like no one could see it coming.

Around 100 people showed up to a Cold Spring City Council meeting Tuesday to show their support for the family. Council members said they will ask to have Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison review the case for potential hate crime charges and establish a committee to address racism.

These actions are nice, but the elephant in the room remains. There are still members of our community that want to do harm to others, and the current legal tools to protect people from known threats are apparently not working.

There is still fact-finding to be done around recent events in Cold Spring to glean what went wrong, how, and who knew about it but failed to stop it.

One of the things that is already clear, however, is a fact of our legal system that has been obvious for years: A restraining order does little to protect people at risk unless their adversary chooses to be law-abiding. And if the adversary was inclined to be law-abiding, they're unlikely to be subject to a restraining order in the first place.

A restraining order followed by a violation of said restraining order (or a no-contact order) is a common refrain in harassment, stalking and domestic violence cases, custody disputes and all the other terrible things that happen between humans and end up in the legal system.

It's time to call on our lawmakers and the Minnesota court system to review and revise what restraining orders can do and institute penalties for violating them would better protect victims (or keep them from becoming victims at all).

Then, law enforcement has to enforce those rules.

How many strikes before someone subject to a restraining order is "out"? We think it's too many for comfort right now.

___

Mankato Free Press. August 4, 2021.

Editorial: Evictions: Renters protected from federal expiration

Minnesota is once again showing how it may very well be above average when it comes to the fallout from the pandemic on renters who couldn't pay their rent and landlords who couldn't collect it.

The expiration of the eviction moratorium at the federal level last weekend created a panic in some states as many renters found themselves months behind on rent with little protection.

But Minnesota renters and landlords could rest easy as a bipartisan bill passed by the Legislature this year offers a much smoother so called "off-ramp" to the eviction moratorium. The state law takes precedence over federal law.

The Minnesota law has its own timeline that allows those who qualify for the rent help program until June 2022 before being evicted. State and local governments have $672 million for rental assistance. Those who qualify through RentHelpMN.org can get help to pay back rent and three months future rent. Those who don't qualify could be evicted starting Sept. 12.

Minnesotans have filed for $196 million in assistance already and $27 million has been distributed.

It has been estimated that 7 million U.S. households are behind on rent, according to a report by National Public Radio. Some 3.6 million people face eviction, according a Census report.

The federal moratorium, imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at the beginning of the pandemic, was allowed to expire July 31 after the U.S. Supreme Court decided Congress would have to vote to extend it. While there have been calls to do so, no progress has been made. Late Thursday, the Biden administration said the CDC had found another provision in its legal authority to extend the federal eviction moratorium for 60 days to areas with growing COVID cases, but it was not clear if the Supreme Court would object.

We urge tenants and landlords to use allocated funds to work together to shore up their financial relationships in fair ways. The RentHelpMn funds should make that easier.

But Minnesota legislators deserve credit for their decisive action to assist Minnesota landlords and tenants who would now be dealing with financial chaos had Minnesota not established its own program.

