With "Restore truth in state budgeting" (Jan. 14) the Star Tribune Editorial Board makes a remarkable claim in reference to a bill speedily making its way to the governor's desk via the DFL-controlled Legislature. The legislation in question would once again add inflationary increases to projected expenditures in the all-important February economic forecast.

In fact, this "truth" never left state budgeting. An estimate of expenditure inflation is and always has been a regular element of the state economic forecast — and for good reason. Responsible budgeting demands that the reality of inflation be recognized. The forecast's existing inflation estimate allows lawmakers to incorporate inflation's impact into their budget proposals and deliberations. Nothing prevents them from doing this.

What the new legislation does do is change how the truth about inflation gets presented. Currently, the inflation estimate is a separate line item in the forecast — supplemental but prominent. This new bill would eliminate that line item and simply add inflationary increases directly into the forecast's "projected spending" total.

Why all the interest about something that looks on the surface to be just a kind of wonky reporting change? The answer lies in the influential role the economic forecast plays in state budget discussions. Typically described as "only" a planning tool, the forecast functions as the official baseline for developing a balanced biennial budget. The forecast's projected revenue and projected spending become the starting points for budget deliberations. Every change from these projections gets labeled a "cut" or an "increase."

As a result, whether an inflation estimate is offered as information for policymakers to consider, or automatically added into the starting point on spending is a very big deal.

It's important to correct a myth surrounding this topic. Contrary to how it has been portrayed to the public, the supposedly deceitful current practice of not including inflation in spending projections in fact has been the accepted budgeting practice through most of state history. The form of budgeting "truth" lawmakers are looking to put back in place only existed in law for 11 years (1991-2002).

Minnesota, in short, has been guilty of alleged budget "hocus-pocus," "dishonesty," "gimmickry" and "cosmetic fixes" during most of the state's existence — including during the rip-roaring high inflation years of the 1970s and 1980s. Somehow, state government survived.

Regardless, this bill will likely be enacted before the February forecast is released. Supporters are quick to point out that this change won't actually commit the Legislature to any inflationary increases in spending. That is true, but what it does, under a banner of honest budgeting and fiscal responsibility, deserves more attention than it has received.

Specifically, the bill changes budget decisionmaking from a process that begins with the proper starting point of what we currently do (existing base budgets) and what we are responsible for (obligations in current law) to a process with a starting point that includes an inflationary increase supporters themselves concede is entirely optional.

This isn't an abstract issue. The inflation estimate on spending in the forthcoming biennium is $1.55 billion. Moving that sum into forecasted spending would create an assumed $1.55 billion increase in general fund spending, supposedly to pay for the estimated costs of inflation. But if lawmakers in fact discover that they need, or desire, to use only some of this new money for inflationary adjustments, and instead boost spending in other areas and programs, there will be less clear understanding of whether, how and why government is growing.

In the interest of budget accountability and transparency, this is a step backward, not forward.

The budget process also should provide the Legislature an opportunity to evaluate the performance of specific departments and programs. In making the case for continued or additional funding for a specific program, a department should be able to defend the program's effectiveness and efficiency. A budget baseline that simply assumes all existing state discretionary spending will be protected from inflation ill serves these critical objectives.

But perhaps the proposal's most troublesome impact would be to bias public perceptions on whether the state is collecting enough in tax revenue. "Pre-booking" an additional $1.55 billion of biennial general fund spending effectively causes that amount of resources to vanish. This year, with a $17.6 billion projected surplus to work with, it may not have much of an impact on the budget debate. In other years, having billions in available resources spoken for in advance is guaranteed to influence public perception of whether the state needs more revenue.

The state budget is not just a mechanism to fund government. It is also mechanism for establishing accountability in government. We need to avoid framing the budget process in ways that make it more difficult for taxpayers to assess budget trends and evaluate decisions about spending priorities, efficiencies and calls for more resources.

Ignoring the effects of inflation in state budgeting would be irresponsible and a detriment to responsible fiscal planning. But we need to incorporate the reality of inflation in a way that doesn't tilt the playing field and introduce an element of bias in what should be a neutral budgeting process. Our current approach accomplishes this objective.

Mark Haveman is executive director, Minnesota Center for Fiscal Excellence.