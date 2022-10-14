More from Star Tribune
Lori Sturdevant
Same-day voter registration works in Minnesota
It helps more people vote, and is considered less prone to fraud than pre-registration. Why would we want to take that away?
Letters
Readers Write: Rebuilding Florida, development, drought, the news business
Not so fast, Florida.
Charles M. Blow
Supremacy isn't just for white folks anymore
Some see being able to oppress as aspirational.
Editorial
'Glitch' fix offers health care price relief
Affordable Care Act remedy means more Minnesotans will be eligible for the landmark law's financial assistance.