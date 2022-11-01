More from Star Tribune
Letters
Readers Write: Attorney general race, Hennepin County attorney race, political violence
Choose well. Vote Ellison.
Tyler Cowen
Welcome to the Indian Century
With Rishi Sunak as the U.K.'s new Prime Minister, the triumph of subcontinental talent is clear.
Tyler Kistner
Second Congressional District candidate Tyler Kistner: I'll put service before self, protect families
Our nation is at a crossroads, and we must take action.
Jen Schultz
Eighth Congressional District candidate Jen Schultz: I'll find solutions, for ALL of us
I will strengthen our communities by investing in the things we care about.