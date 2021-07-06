More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Opinion
A new era in Israel
Yet it's uncertain what governing alliance will mean for a two-state solution and peace.
Letters
Readers Write: Afghanistan, policing, the Olympics
Back to square one.
Elizabeth Shackelford
We're losing Afghanistan. Let it go.
Whether U.S. troops left yesterday or five years from now, the outcome would be the same.
Editorial
Fix police training in Minneapolis
City audit reveals lax system of selecting and monitoring veteran officers in key roles.