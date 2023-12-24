More from Star Tribune
St. Paul 'Still here': Boosters say St. Paul's Grand Avenue is alive and well despite Pottery Barn, other retail closures
More From Opinion
Letters
Readers Write: Medical aid in dying, hunting
Irresponsible, inaccurate language.
D.J. Tice
Miracle of the loafers and fishes
How fellow pilgrims and I once learned the way of the ice angler.
Editorial
Innovative gift will close history gaps
"Mini-grants" from the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community will help teachers tell the full story of Native contributions.
Charlie Maguire
A not-so-silent night in the barn
The magic of Christmas might just be the memories.