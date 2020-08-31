More from Star Tribune
Daniel L. Davis
Pull U.S. troops out of Syria
We're risking lives and escalation in an operation without an attainable objective.
Editorial Board
If 'Democrat-run' cities are a problem, what about GOP-run states?
It's not just that "red" states are failing, it's that they are taking in federal tax dollars much faster than their "blue" counterparts.
Rachel Marsden
Neither fascism nor communism is coming to America
The only way to win the culture war is not to play.
Stephen L. Carter
NBA realizes racism is, well, bad for business
This era is like every other. Protests in sports succeed when the leagues and owners support them.
Angel B. Perez
A tipping point for standardized testing
Fewer colleges are relying on them for admissions decisions during the pandemic, but that change should be permanent.