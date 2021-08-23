More from Star Tribune
Require vaccine for foreign visitors
Plans are being developed to require vaccination against COVID-19 for all would-be foreign travelers to America. It's just sensible.First reported earlier this month by Reuters,…
Amy Klobuchar
Here's how we'll lower the cost of prescription drugs
We should allow the government to negotiate directly with pharmaceutical companies, which will lower drug prices for seniors and mean billions in savings for taxpayers.
Editorial
Paralympics to show there are 'no boundaries'
Two with state ties will be flagbearers at Tuesday's Opening Ceremonies of the Paralympic Games.
Matt Mackowiak
Our city defunded its police. Don't make the same mistake.
Minneapolis can still learn from Austin, Texas.