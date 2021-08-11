More from Star Tribune
Letters
Readers Write: Guns at the State Fair, remote employees, overseas jobs, infrastructure, Andrew Cuomo
A recipe for dead fairgoers.
Randeep S. Arora, Judy Cook, Tom Duke, Anantanand Rambachan and Asad Zaman
Don't separate religion from state social studies standards
For all of our sakes, the diversity of faiths in Minnesota must not be neglected.
Melanie Benjamin
Infrastructure for Indian Country is overdue
We tribal leaders know best on how to administer this aid and will insist on controlling the resulting projects ourselves.
Editorial
When should a leader be told to resign?
Andrew Cuomo's outcome was obvious. They aren't all.
Bret Stephens
Partial ice cream boycott is 'Woke, Inc.' at its silliest
I used to admire Ben & Jerry's, a pioneer of the theme. But what the founders are practicing now is a relatively cheap sort of virtue.