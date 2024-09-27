The Latest
1 Hour agoRescuers race to free people trapped by Hurricane Helene after storm kills at least 40 in 4 states
2 Hours agoFacing another ‘journey of loss and hurt,’ Cloud Cult turned to fans to help spark new album
3 Hours agoNew York City Mayor Eric Adams pleads not guilty to taking bribes and illegal campaign contributions
Editorial cartoon: John Darkow on the summoning technique
Cagle Cartoons
By John Darkow
September 27, 2024 at 10:45PM
(John Darkow/Cagle Cartoons)
about the writer
John Darkow
More from Cartoons
See More