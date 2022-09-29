More from Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Letters
Readers Write: Ukraine, tree canopy, mermaids
No deals with Putin.
Cade Metz
The long road to driverless trucks
We're still moving forward, but we won't arrive for years.
Bob Biesterfeld
Federal shirking endangers transportation
Without proper regulation, the safety of highways and the efficient economic movement of goods is at risk.
Editorial
Hungering for clarity after food fraud
Walz, Ellison haven't helped Minnesotans understand Feeding Our Future mistakes.