Twins
Scoggins: Twins top prospect Lee speeding through farm system
The Twins' first round pick in the 2022 draft, Brooks Lee is playing at Class AAA St. Paul with Target Field in his sights.
Business
Rosemount Aerospace will pay $712K to settle charges it discriminated against Black job seekers
The company cooperated with the Department of Labor compliance review that found discrepancies.
West Metro
Business owners fret as Richfield passes tobacco license limits, flavored tobacco ban
Owners worry about being able to sell their businesses when the city makes tobacco licenses practically nontransferable.
Gophers
Gophers run stuffer Baugh embraces his small-town Oklahoma roots
Kyler Baugh, who transferred from Houston Baptist, has proven himself as a top Big Ten interior defensive lineman.
Sports
Canterbury Park: Race results, predictions, Star Tribune stories
Tap on the links for our racing coverage, Star Tribune handicapper Jay Lietzau's selections and race winners.