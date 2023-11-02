More from Star Tribune
Greg Grandin
Could the next Republican president take us to war with Mexico?
Hitting fentanyl labs could further destabilize northern Mexico and the borderlands, worsening the migrant refugee crisis.
Editorial
Refreshing success in Minnesota water conservation
State's multifactorial effort can be applied in other areas, like greenhouse gas emissions.
Letters
Readers Write: Political overload, Minneapolis and St. Paul council races, ranked-choice voting
Can't we have an hour off?
Opinion
Enjoy the hunt — with proper precautions
It's deer hunting season. Be safe.