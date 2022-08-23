More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Alicia Kozak
Too much privacy could doom missing kids
The American Data Privacy and Protection Act would severely restrict law enforcement's ability to act quickly in missing child investigations.
David A. Hopkins
Revenge of the moderates
Their number may be dwindling in our polarized political landscape, but the power they hold is significant.
Betty Folliard
Women's equality is in retreat unless we act
We need to keep moving forward.
Opinion Exchange
Renewable energy, stuck in red tape
Environmental activists want it both ways.
Letters
Readers Write: THC legalization, student debt, minimum wage, the Trump/Clinton comparison
Minnesota chose poorly.