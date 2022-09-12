More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Editorial
Preserve local journalism, Congress
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced her latest effort in August, a revised and expanded version of the previously introduced Journalism Competition and Preservation Act.
Editorial
Climate change and state investments
Minnesota, like many corporations, would be foolish not to consider the risks.
Erika D. Smith
The Black Lives Matter family feud
We'll get transparency. But at what cost?
Ed Murphy
A guy walks into City Hall …
… and finds that there's no longer any "there" there, at least in terms of personal interaction. That's consequential.