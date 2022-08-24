More from Star Tribune
Make schools safe for teachers
Zero tolerance for violence or verbal abuse is the minimum incentive for drawing people into the field.
Letters
Readers Write: Student loan forgiveness, electric vehicles, alcohol abuse, four-day workweeks, vaccinations, given names gone wrong
If you'd have known then what you know now …
Pamela J. Pommer
Equity, inclusion everywhere ... but not for seniors
Technological advancements are great, but companies should not require everyone to use apps to shop.
Columba Gonzalez-Duarte
Endangered migrants come in all shapes and species
In order for monarch butterflies to survive, we need to redesign our ecologies as safe places for all migrants.