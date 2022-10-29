More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Opinion
John Marty
A teachable moment on racism
I urge Regent Steve Sviggum to resign.
Editorial
Star Tribune Editorial Board endorsement: Re-elect Tim Walz for steady leadership
Challenger Scott Jensen's ever-changing positions leave too many questions for Minnesotans.
D.J. Tice
Citizen Sviggum, a rebel for our times
When the subject is "diversity," only one point of view is welcome.
Letters
Readers Write: Timber disputes, boy stuck in ER, student loan forgiveness
Old growth worth saving