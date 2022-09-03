More from Star Tribune
D.J. Tice
One nation, underpoliced, with injustice for all
New research comparing the U.S. with the rest of the "First World" suggests that both equity and justice would be served by having more cops — lots more — on the job.
Editorial
Address long COVID as an economic drag
New report ties the condition to the labor shortage. Smart policies are needed to protect health, economic growth.
Letters
Readers Write: Minneapolis 'in transition,' Hitler and Nazi analogies
'In transition' to what?
Charles M. Blow
'Defund the Police' is dead. Now what?
The problem that launched the movement hasn't gone away.